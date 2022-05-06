Hitman 3 delays its most anticipated game mode, but compensates fans with an upcoming novelty

IO Interactive needs more time and has allowed itself the “luxury” of rearranging its roadmap for 2022.

The IO Interactive team has left behind a month full of news for its acclaimed Hitman 3, but they still have many ideas to expand the experience of the Agent 47. That is why the expectations of the fans of the franchise have been increased with a roadmap for 2022 that included Ray Tracing for PC, VR version and more. However, the developer has been forced to rearrange your plans around the title, which leaves us with changes focused on the coming summer months.

We see Hitman 3: Freelancer as the next evolution of HitmanIO InteractiveThe most important news revolves around the delay of the Freelancer wayan option that, according to IO Interactive, promises to broaden the user experience: “We see Hitman 3: Freelancer as the hitman next evolution and a new way to connect with the world and characters we’ve built in Assassination World over the last 7 years. We have concluded the main campaign with Hitman 3, but the world has much more to offer and we feel that we have not achieved everything we wanted with Agent 47 in this trilogy”, explain those responsible in their official statement (via Polygon).

“To tell the truth, this has been a luxurious decision for our part” continues IO Interactive. “Hitman 3 has been a success and, with it, we are able to give a extra time to our team to tighten the screws and make sure this mode is as close to our ambitions as possible.” Thus, the studio dates the release of Freelance mode to the second half of 2022.

But the news does not end here, since IO Interactive wants to compensate the fans of its iconic franchise with a brand new map next month of julio. With the name of ‘Rocky‘, this map contains references and a narrative recognizable by any Hitman fan, although the development team will continue to delve into the particularities of this place in future releases.

In conclusion, those responsible for the game promise the landing of Ray Tracing on PC for next May 24, although at the time they already anticipated some of the surprises that await us for the rest of the year. As for the base game, you can read in our Hitman 3 review that IO Interactive has signed an experience that serves as a wonderful farewellbut the developer’s plans indicate that Agent 47 still has a lot of work ahead of him.

