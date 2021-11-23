Hitman 3 Details Its Roadmap For 2022: Kills Will Include Ray Tracing On PC, VR Version And More

IO Interactive has future surprises in store for the community, which has already reached a new milestone in gamers.

IO Interactive is not stopping with one of its latest hits. Hitman 3 has not only given its community good reasons to return on Halloween, but is also preparing for it. year 2022 with a roadmap that includes all kinds of news: from graphic improvements on PC and even surprise versions.

Hitman 3 will receive its VR version and the Elusive Target Arcade in January 2022Starting with the news related to graphic quality, IO Interactive has announced in its latest video that PC gamers will be able to enjoy the Ray Tracing in their systems, something that has accompanied with a version of VR for computers that will see the light in January 2022. On the other hand, the first month of the year will also receive the Elusive Target Arcade, of which no further details have been released aside from its launch in early 2022.

But IO Interactive still has more news to show, so the Hitman 3 community will have to be attentive to the developer’s news to learn about new maps, plot lines and even game modes that are in full development. In addition to this, they also make sure future surprises For fans of the installment, IO Interactive prepares a year full of content for its Hitman 3.

And it is not for less, because IO Interactive takes advantage of the video to thank a community that, uniting the entire trilogy, has already exceeded the number of 50 million players. A milestone that, with the success of the last Hitman 3, has led the developer to have the most profitable year in its history.

The three Hitman titles have allowed us to explore our most analytical and murderous streak, but it seems that the protagonist will stop receiving orders for a while. After all, IO Interactive believes that the franchise needs a break and has already focused on new projects, something that he has dropped with his Project 007 and even with a third video game of which we do not have many details.

