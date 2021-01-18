Hitman 3 for Nintendo Switch receives release date

In less than a week it will reach the market Hitman 3, the IO Interactive game that will complete the World of Assassination trilogy. But … how long will we have to wait to be able to enjoy the version for Nintendo Switch? This was announced from the beginning, but it is the only one that did not yet have a release date, which suggested that it would come later.

Well, finally its creators have confirmed that this edition, which will work through the cloud, will arrive on the Nintendo console on January 20, 2021. Indeed, the same day as on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia, PS5, and Xbox Series X.

HITMAN 3 on Nintendo Switch arrives 20 January! The World of Assassination awaits… pic.twitter.com/IHVDEZwQbw — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) January 15, 2021

As you can see, the announcement has taken place and Twitter, through a publication of the official IO Interactive account. And the best of all is that, by working through streaming, the version is expected to offer the best side of the game, also on a technical level.

In addition, it once again shows that this type of project for the Nintendo hybrid is possible and that they do not necessarily have to stay in Japanese territory (as happened, for example, with Resident Evil 7).

On the other hand, remember that Hitman 3 will also include the two previous titles of this trilogy within the purchase. And not only that; It will also significantly reduce the GB weight of both games. To the point that the three games together won’t take up much more than 100GB.

If in your case you have already widely enjoyed those two games, you may be interested in taking a preliminary look at all the initial locations of this third installment. You can see them, in a complete gallery, here.