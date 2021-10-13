Hitman 3 has led IO Interactive to have probably the most winning yr in its historical past

The 2020/21 annual document highlights that the sport has offered 300% greater than its predecessors.

The monetary studies of the online game firms are stuffed with figures which can be normally very uninteresting for the gamers, however breaking them down they all the time depart us both new bulletins, or very related knowledge. The latter is what we take a look at if we check out the ideas of IO Interactive comparable to fiscal yr 2021, which stars Hitman 3.

The record highlights that the most recent installment starring Agent 47 has been remarkably a hit. Particularly, the 3rd phase has offered 300% extra than its predecessors, a ways exceeding the unique finances that it price to broaden the name. One thing to have a good time for a studio that determined to move unbiased after finishing its dating with Sq. Enix.

This business luck has grew to become IO Interactive’s fiscal yr 2021 into the most efficient in its historical past. They have got completed their maximum winning duration but, with profits that proceed to force their expansion technique. Players are normally pleased with the route they’re taking, even supposing they have got not too long ago harshly criticized the usage of DRM in GOG.

The Hitman saga, in the meantime, appears to be aiming for a richly deserved smash. IO Interactive is operating on Venture 007, a name that may convey again James Bond to the videogames. However the factor does now not forestall there, since a couple of months in the past we had been in a position to substantiate that every other sport, with an unknown identification till now, may be in building.

