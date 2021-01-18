Hitman 3: on PC you can play at levels 1 and 2 if you have them

Users with Hitman and Hitman 2 on PC will be able to import locations to Hitman 3 for free, although this will not be available from launch day.

IO Interactive has announced this feature through Twitter and they have revealed that although it cannot be done since January 20, when the PC version hits the Epic Games Store, the Hitman 1 GOTY Access Pass will be free for all who pre-purchase it. or get hold of it in the first 10 days after launch.

IO Interactive has ensured that players will not have to buy old games again in order to import levels, and that it is a feature that will arrive in the next few weeks.

At this time, both Hitman and Hitman 3 are available for pre-purchase from the Epic store, and there is no way to prove that you have purchased Hitman 2 from another store. We will be aware of what they devise, which may be a function related to importing progress through the web browser.