Hitman 3 players on PC can now import Hitman levels 1 and 2

Last week we told you that the players of Hitman 3 Hitman levels 1 and 2 could soon be imported on PC at no additional cost. However, beyond “end of February”, there was no exact date announced. Until now, at which time IO Interactive has confirmed that it is already possible to carry out this import in the compatible version.

An important news, taking into account that the reason why this functionality had not arrived before was a possible conflict with Epic Games (where this version is exclusive). Luckily, both companies rectified and assured that they would quickly find a solution, which has finally arrived.

In any case, as reported by IO Interactive (via Wccftech), to complete the import of the levels, it will be necessary for the players to own the two previous games. If this is your case, you must take into account the steps to follow that the developer has published:

“PC gamers who own Hitman 1 or Hitman 2 can now import locations from those games into Hitman 3 at no additional cost. After logging into their IOI account, PC players will need to follow a simple 3-step process to import their locations to Hitman 3:

Read the instructions Check your accounts Claim content / import locations

Some important things to keep in mind before starting:

Verify all your options before claiming content. They cannot be undone or reversed.

The content you claim will be an “access pass DLC” . For example, if you own Hitman 2, you can claim the Hitman 2 Access Pass. It’s that simple.

Once you have claimed an access pass, reinicia Hitman 3 to access relevant content. (There are no codes you need to redeem.)

We recommend using a PC browser, the location import site is not fully optimized for mobile browsers. “.

This should not be the case, but if you have problems with the import, keep in mind that it could be because many users are trying at the same time. More than anything, because that is exactly what happened with the console versions of Hitman 3 back in the day.