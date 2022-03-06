Hitman 3 prepares the month of March with new contracts and changes in Arcade Mode

IO Interactive details its roadmap for this month, with elusive goals in its sights.

IO Interactive has been supporting the latest installment of the Agent 47 franchise with new content and offers, in a title that the company celebrated as the success that led them to sign the most profitable year in its history, currently, in its year 2from IOI they have detailed the roadmap for this month of March with new content and settings.

We can unlock the Sieger AR552 Tactical and the HWK21 CovertThe studio has started March strongly and launching a new batch of three elusive contracts, one for each game in the Trilogy. It is already available and completing any of them will give us access to the Winner AR552 Tactical. The new contracts have also brought changes in this Arcade Mode– IOI will re-introduce your mission summary for each individual mission within the Contract, with a single persistent complication for the level.

Elusive Target Contracts will now have three targets per contract. The study is committed to avoiding complications that are considered “creatively restrictive or that could result in an instant failure, including the complication of hiding all the bodies”. They have also assured that they will investigate to make all the complications of this mode optional.

As for the rest of the month, the March 11th we will receive The Collector, the elusive target of Dartmoor, and we will have 10 days to eliminate it. The March 17 the study will implement the support with the mode of contracts of patient zeroending the March 24th with three other new elusive contracts where we can unlock the HWK21 Covert. If you have not yet played the latest installment of the stealthy assassin, remember that in 3DJuegos you have our analysis of Hitman 3 available.

