Hitman 3 takes us to a tropical island with pirates in his new free mission: trailer, date and details

3DJuegos has visited the IOI offices in Barcelona to find out more about their work.

If you wanted to plot new murders in Hitman III and put your infiltration ability to the test without setting off the alarms, pay attention to the new free mission of Hitman 3, Ambrose Island. As we have seen in the preview, Agent 47 arrives in this tropical area to find out what is happening on the island and confront, subtly or not, a piracy network. Thus, we will discover new plots, betrayals and characters that will directly involve us in the situation on the island.

Ambrose Island promises a tropical setting where exploration will matterThe new environment shows us a wild, tropical-inspired environment in which exploration will be important, even with ambient sounds that add realism to the feeling of being in the middle of nature. How could it be otherwise, we will have to move around the island using stealth and looking for some other treasure along the way. The place is divided between the residential area where we find the inhabited and recreational areas, the wildest part of the island and a prison where we will have to do what we know how to do: infiltrate.

Although this advance does not reveal too much about the plot, we have been able to meet what seems to be the main antagonist, understanding that the island rebels against the order that is imposed. Thus, we will see how this rebellion is causing conflict at a political level, both internally and externally, and that is where our protagonist comes into play. On the other hand, it should be noted that this content is free for those players who already have the full game.

With all these news on the table, 3DJuegos had the opportunity to visit the IOI headquarters in Barcelona, ​​where we met part of the team that brought Hitman III and this new content expansion to life. How has it been working on it in times of pandemic? The main person in charge of the team, Eduard López Planstold us that the pandemic caught up with the team working on Hitman 3, but since “we were all highly trained in the art of ‘making Hitman’ back then,” they were able to move forward without too many hiccups.

3DJuegos has had the opportunity to visit the IOI headquarters in Barcelona“We knew each other and were able to work well from home. Obviously,” he continues, “the coronavirus also affected us on a personal level. Some of us fell ill, others were worried or had a hard time, but we found ways to support each other.” In this scenario, IOI Barcelona can today finally present the new contents of Hitman III.

With the mysterious Project 007 underway, we also asked about the role of IOI Barcelona in the projects of the general study. “We work on all IOI projects. Imagine IOI as a studio spread over different countries. A person at IOI Barcelona can carry out any task within IOI”, he clarifies.

One of the points that seemed important to us to deal with was the relationship of this headquarters with the rest of the Spanish industry. Thus, we were able to learn about the studio’s vision regarding its role as a large developer company. The promotion of synergies between studios, participation in associations such as Devicat, information sessions or collaboration with local indie studios are some of its proposals and actions with the aim of promoting the sector.

However, when we talk about the current situation of this, Eduard is clear with his vision: “There is a lack of a great push at the national level. The Generalitat de Catalunya works actively to attract companies in this sector, it seems that it is getting more serious and coincides with the growth that we are seeing so recently. Now we need the State to do the same and help promote both Barcelona and the rest of the country, thus helping to create a state ecosystem for video game development”.

As far as importance is concerned, and so we ask, IOI Barcelona considers that the presence of this studio is beneficial, firstly, for job creation, for its desire to create ties and for the possibilities of working with large productions. The importance of generating trust towards other foreign video game companies that are thinking of settling in Spain and of collaborating with the educational media that train future industry workers is also pointed out.

So, with all this information, now all we have to do is wait for the Ambrose Island content to arrive on July 27 for all the game’s platforms and enjoy all the essence of Hitman III in this little paradisiacal adventure.

