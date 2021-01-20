Hitman 3 will use State Share on Google Stadia

In just two days we can finally enjoy Hitman 3, the IO Interactive title that will close the World of Assassination trilogy. In addition, this stealth game will reach all possible platforms, with versions for PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, Nintendo Switch (via the cloud) and Google Stadia.

The latter, by the way, will have a completely exclusive feature: the State Share function. This is a new feature that will allow players to “capture” sections of the game so that other users can enjoy those sections in the same context in which the first user was addressing them.

The information has been published in a comprehensive entry on the official Stadia blog. And this confirms that the State Share will also be extended to the other two Hitman, included in this new installment. In addition, this function will allow us, for example, to use weapons that we have not yet obtained. And the same with other elements of the game.

That way, if users are creative, they can create their own “challenges”, like passing a section without having depending on what weapons, or things like that. At the moment, there is no evidence that next-generation consoles will apply similar systems in the future, but there have been indications of similar patents in the past.

According to Stadia, those “game states” that we can capture will include the following game elements:

Location from mission start to level start

from mission start to level start goals of the mission

of the mission equipment player (including weapons, equipment and clothing)

player (including weapons, equipment and clothing) Difficulty of the mission

Likewise, it is important to note that players who want to play the challenges of other users will be able to do so without affecting their game progression at all. Therefore, we can always take a break from our campaign and then continue from where we left off.