Hitman Trilogy confirms its drawing close free up date at the side of its direct arrival on Xbox Recreation Cross

IO Interactive has introduced that the gathering Hitman Trilogy launches subsequent week on January 20, and it is coming at once to Xbox Recreation Cross.

Hitman Trilogy to incorporate all 3 Hitman video games advanced via IO Interactive, and shall be to be had on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Sequence X / S, and on PC by means of Steam and the Epic Video games Retailer.

The ones gamers who’re subscribed to Xbox Recreation Cross won’t have to shop for the sport one after the other, since The studio has additionally introduced that the trilogy will hit the carrier on day one..

January 20 additionally marks the primary time Hitman 3 has been made to be had to gamers on Steam. The sport’s release in this platform will come with complete strengthen for the identify’s new VR mode (launched at the similar day), in addition to different technical enhancements coming to Hitman 3 on PC later this yr, such because the Ray Tracing and Variable Fee Shading to support efficiency on computer systems.

HITMAN Trilogy comprises all 3 video games from the International of Assassination. To be had digitally on January 20 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Sequence X/S and Epic Video games Retailer. In addition to Steam and Xbox Recreation Cross. Watch the whole @HITMAN 3 12 months 2 expose right here: https://t.co/1SODjYBTQC percent.twitter.com/0o4gvAj7WK — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) January 13, 2022

Along with pronouncing the discharge date for the Hitman Trilogy, IO has additionally shed extra mild on what is in retailer for Hitman 3 within the subsequent one year.. In keeping with a studio press free up, the sport’s 12 months 2 content material will come with two utterly new modes and a brand new map, known as Rocky, which shall be printed later this yr.

IO says Hitman 3’s new Freelancer mode, due out this spring, shall be a brand new method to play, introducing new roguelike components, extra strategic making plans, and a customizable safe haven.

The franchise developer studio could also be running on a myth recreation for Xbox with dragons.