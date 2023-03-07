Hitmen Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Storyline, and Everything You Need to Know

The first episode of the crime-comedy series Hitmen aired on August 6, 2020. The aforementioned television show has two seasons, each of which has six episodes. The fact that the audience has been enjoying the show is another factor in its quick renewal for season 2.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the series has a 76% approval rating, while IMDb awarded it a 5.5/10. In addition, the series received a 74% overall rating from Google users. The series has excellent comedic understanding and timing, which adds to its intrigue.

The two best friends who also manage to be business partners serve as the center of the drama’s plot. But, the company is not what most people would consider a typical or generic firm. It is a business in which the protagonists kill various individuals for money while maintaining an unbreakable trust relationship. The most exciting part is watching one individual experience extreme fear as the other leaves without coming back.

Hitmen Season 3 Renewal Status

The show’s third season has not yet been officially confirmed or even hinted at. The third season of the television series was initially anticipated to premiere in September of 2022, however since September passed and there has been no statement regarding it, it is now unknown when it will premiere.

The third season, if there was to be one, would include six episodes, much like the two that came before it. Even individuals who are generally in a down mood are known to find humor in the show. Just let’s hope that the show will soon receive a second season’s renewal.

The cast of Hitmen Season 3

The show’s major characters will almost certainly return for season 3 as well. Jamie, Fran, and Charles, portrayed by Mel Giedroyc, Sue Perkin, and Asim Chaudhry, respectively, might make a comeback. In the Hitmen series cast, all three of the main characters will make a comeback.

What to Expect in Season 3 of Hitmen?

The third season of Hitmen’s plot has not yet been released. One of Fran and Jamie’s adversaries have vanished with the passing of Kat. It follows that a new opponent will be encountered in season 3. The best friend team will also engage in more intriguing murder assignments. To learn more about what will occur next with Fran and Jamie, you must watch the new season when it is published.

What Is Hitmen’s story about?

The series’ name pretty much explains itself. In the movie Hitmen, Fran and Jamie, two closest friends, launch a company together. Yet this is not your typical company. Others employ Fran and Jamie, who are hitmen, to kill people. The downsides of earning a living in such a hazardous industry are real. When it relates to their work, the pair encounters numerous challenges. Jamie and Fran are also required to preserve differences in their work. So, do they succeed in avoiding harming people and earning a living doing so?

Hitmen Season 1 Story:

The main characters of Hitmen are Jamie and Fran, two assassins who are great friends. They are essentially considered misfits and are reliant on one another to survive in their environment. Fran and Jamie accidentally kill a drug lord in the first season of the show; as a result, they now hire an actor to play the drug boss.

The hired actor seems quite enthused about his work, which is amusing given how serious the situation is. Fran is watching everything he does on a Surveillance camera. As Jamie discovers someone is cheating them and they rapidly change the entire plan, the series becomes more intriguing.

Hitmen Season 2 Story:

Their lives appear to be more typical in season 2, with the exception of the fact that they make a living by killing others. They receive directions from “Mr. K,” their leader during this season. The two rogue assassins and their menacing leader move about in what appears to be a van as they practically kidnap their victim.

When will Hitmen season 3 be released?

Hitmen have not yet received a third-season renewal from Sky1. There is no set release date for the new season as of February 2023. This does not imply that the show has been terminated. The next season of the show has not yet been revealed or scheduled, therefore it may be on hiatus. As soon as new information becomes available, we’ll update this article.

Hitmen Season 3 Trailer

The said series does not yet have an official trailer available because there has been no official declaration or indication that a third season will be produced. We can only wait for the program to be permanently renewed because the trailer would likely be released 4 to 8 weeks before the premiere of the third season.

If you haven’t already, you can delight in streaming the first 2 seasons of the show till then. The trailer is available to view online on Peacock or YouTube.

How many episodes will there be in Season 3 of Hitmen?

According to reports, Hitmen’s last season will consist of a total of 6 episodes. The forthcoming season of Hitmen may include six episodes or more if the showrunner chooses to go that route, as the previous seasons also had six episodes. So, the future season will likely contain at least 6 episodes.

Where can I watch Hitmen Season 3?

If the aforementioned series were to receive a third season, it would be broadcast on the same network as the first two seasons, namely Peacock since it is a Peacock original.

It is advised that you watch the series if you haven’t already because it will at the very least be entertaining. Moreover, there are only 12 episodes in total across both seasons.

Is Hitmen Worth Watching?

Hitmen is undoubtedly a lighthearted and enjoyable viewing. There is a significant amount of action and some funny parts. Not to mention Fran and Jamie’s wonderful friendship. These two are not your typical hitmen. Over the entire series, they will definitely keep you entertained.

Considering that this is Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc’s debut effort outside of a cookery program, they give an incredible performance. If you want to enjoy yourself while watching a series, I would suggest watching Hitmen.