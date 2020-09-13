Hizbul threatens leaders in Jammu by writing letter, tells Union Minister Jitendra Singh on target

Jammu: Police has filed an FIR after a senior Congress leader received a threatening letter from the terrorist organization Hizbul Mujahideen. The officials gave this information on Sunday. He said that a two-page letter written in Urdu has threatened that if the mainstream leaders of Jammu region do not leave politics, they will be targeted. It has also been said to target Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Also Read – Pakistan fired in 5 sectors of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army gave a befitting reply

Officials said on Sunday that the letter was written on the letter pad of the terrorist organization. The letter was sent to the Senior Vice President of Jammu and Kashmir Congress and Parmu Minister Raman Bhalla on Friday through post at his headquarters. Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, Sridhar Patil said, “We have registered a case under the relevant sections and investigation is being done.” Bhalla said that after receiving the letter, he immediately contacted the police as it required thorough investigation. is. Also Read – Jammu and Kashmir: Army has recovered extremely sophisticated weapons in Uri, these things are written on them

The Congress leader said, “We are not afraid of such threats of anti-national elements. At the behest of Pakistan for the last three decades, we are standing against the terror spread in Jammu and Kashmir and will continue to do our duty to make Jammu and Kashmir terrorism free, peaceful and prosperous. “On the letter, a self-styled divisional commander of Hizbul Mujahideen Is signed by The letter also included Union Ministers Singh, Bhalla, Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravindra Raina, former Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh, National Conference (NC) Provincial President Devendra Rana Dogra Swabhiman Organization leader Chaudhary Lal Singh and National Panthers Party President Harsh Dev Singh. The names of 17 other senior leaders of various national and regional parties, including several other former ministers, MLAs and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) officials. Also Read – Breaking News: Terrorist attack in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, two CRPF jawans injured

“We warn you to leave politics and join us in our fight for freedom, otherwise a death warrant has been issued against you,” the letter said. No protective shield can save us. Work has started on this and those who can attack Parliament or the Red Fort can kill you too. “

The letter said, “In the coming days, no Indian or leader who supports India will survive in Kashmir.” Half Jammu is already with us, but there are some leaders who are hindering our path to independence. ”JKNPP President Harsh Dev Singh demanded a high-level inquiry into the matter and said it was a conspiracy to intimidate the opposition. Seems to be part of.

“I have raised security concerns many times after receiving threats from BJP leaders, but the administration did not even provide me with security even if I take action on my complaint,” he said, adding that three consecutive MLAs and one Despite being a former minister, he has only one personal security officer (PSO), while an ordinary BJP worker is given 10 security personnel, accommodation and vehicles.

(input language)