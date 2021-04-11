HKIFF Prizes: ‘The Day Is Over’ and ‘The Wasteland’ Share Top Awards

Mainland China youth drama “The Day is Over” was named the perfect Chinese language-language movie within the Firebird Younger Cinema competitors on the Hong Kong Worldwide Movie Competition. The already celebrated Iranian movie “The Wasteland,” directed by Ahmad Bahrami received the equal award within the abroad part.

The forty fifth version of the pageant kicked off on April 1 and will full its run on Monday.

“The Day is Over,” directed by Qi Rui, tells a story of mounting tragedies for a younger woman who’s humiliated by her classmates and in the end hides out in a pond. The jury praised it for “aptly portraying modern society’s lack of look after the younger era and the next affect on the event of their private values”.

In the identical part, “Summer season Blur” garnered two awards: finest director for Han Shuai for his “spectacular capacity in portraying the characters’ psyche” and finest actress for Huang Tian. The most effective actor award went to Huang Xuan, who “brilliantly displays the anguish and torment skilled by a person on the point of disaster” in “Wuhai.”

“The Wasteland” beforehand received the Orrizonti Prize for finest movie on the Venice pageant in September final yr. In Hong Kong, it added finest movie and finest actor for Ali Bagheri.

In the identical part, “In search of Venera” additionally earned two prizes: finest director for Norika Sefa and finest actress for Kosovare Kraniqi.

With a unanimous choice, the jury gave the pageant’s finest documentary prize to maria’ Speth’s “Mr. Bachmann and His Class.” Kurdish filmmaker Hogir Hirori took the Jury Prize for Sabaya, a strong documentary that illustrates a brutal world of warfare, extremism, and gender oppression.

This yr’s FIPRESCI Prize went to Chong Keat-aun’s “The Story of Southern Islet” a magical-realist story of a person who believes himself to be struck by a neighbor’s curse. The movie hails from Malaysia and is introduced in Mandarin and Malay, it beforehand earned Chong the perfect new director prize on the Golden Horse Awards. The movie obtained a commendation from the FIPRESCI jury in Hong Kong for “its inventive portrayal of spirituality in an more and more ungodly world.”