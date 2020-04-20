‘Hobbs and Shaw’ Director to Produce Biopic on Jutta Kleinschmidt – Variety

Amblin Companions has acquired movie rights to the life story of Jutta Kleinschmidt – the primary and solely girl to win the brutal off-road endurance race The Dakar Rally – in addition to rights to her self-penned e book “My Victory at Dakar.”

“Hobbs and Shaw” director David Leitch and his producing accomplice Kelly McCormick introduced the mission to the studio and will produce by their 87North manufacturing banners, together with David Kaufmann, who first conceived of the mission, beneath his Devonsheer Media banner.

The Dakar Rally – typically referred to as probably the most harmful race on the planet – is discovered on the intersection of not possible terrain and logistical blindness. Originating in 1978, the multi-stage race started in Paris and led to Dakar, Senegal. Now, some 40 years later, the race has claimed over 70 lives and victory at Dakar stays the Everest of motorsports. The 2020 rally came about within the Saudi Arabian desert for the primary time, and drivers weren’t advised the course till minutes earlier than the beginning of every stage.

Kleinschmidt, who was born in Germany, purchased her first motorbike at age 18. After finding out physics, she labored at BMW for six years earlier than quitting in 1992 to pursue her ardour of motorsports. In 1997, she grew to become the primary girl ever to win a stage of the rally and, in 1999, she earned recognition – ending third total – as half of the primary all-female crew to stand on the winners’ podium. In 2001, after 15 years of attempting, Kleinschmidt gained the race.

The script will likely be written by Greta Heinemann, who grew up on the Bavarian-Austrian border, simply minutes from the place Kleinschmidt was raised, and is at present supervising producer on “Good Women.”

Annie Marter will govt produce for 87North and Kleinschmidt will co-produce. Jeb Brody, president of manufacturing, and Mia Maniscalco, VP of artistic affairs, will oversee for Amblin Companions.

Leitch and McCormick not too long ago signed a primary look deal at Common and produced the motion pic “No one” starring Bob Odenkirk.

McCormick and Leitch are repped by WME and Tara Kole of Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, Inc. Kaufmann is repped by UTA and Larry Marks of Manatt, Phelps and Phillips, LLP. Kleinschmidt is repped by UTA. Heinemann is repped by UTA, Bellevue Productions and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.