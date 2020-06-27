Hobbs And Shaw’s Director Has Landed His Next Big Action Movie

Go away a Remark
Ever since David Leitch made 2014’s John Wick with fellow stunt coordinator Chad Stahelski, his filmmaking profession has been on a continuous dashing course by Hollywood’s greatest blockbuster franchises – lately helming the widely-successful releases Deadpool 2 and Hobbs & Shaw. We’d name his journey a Bullet Prepare, however that title is already set to be the identify of the upcoming motion film Leitch will probably be directing for Sony.
Amongst Leitch’s many tasks he’s at the moment juggling, it’s now been introduced that he’ll comply with up final 12 months’s summer season hit Hobbs & Shaw with Bullet Prepare, a thriller a few group of hitmen and assassins with opposing motives who’re all driving the identical practice to Tokyo. The script, written by Lights Out producer Zak Olkewicz, has been described as a cross between Velocity and Non-Cease, per The Hollywood Reporter.
Can’t you image Bullet Prepare already? With David Leitch’s consideration to highly-stylized stunt choreography and a plot impressed by each Keanu Reeves’ iconic ’90s position and Liam Neeson’s motion flick aboard a aircraft, this movie may simply change into a success with audiences. Leitch is planning to movie the undertaking this fall, if it’s secure to take action by then. Fortunate for Bullet Prepare, the manufacturing will be accomplished on a contained set the place security precautions will be higher noticed.
We do marvel if the character of Bullet Prepare’s manufacturing values is why David Leitch is shifting ahead with this undertaking as a substitute of the variety of others he had his identify on. In January, it was introduced he could be helming a movie adaptation of Kung Fu together with presumably being hooked up to the Atomic Blonde and Hobbs & Shaw sequels. Atomic Blonde 2’s destiny is up within the air, however Leitch did notice {that a} streaming service is all for backing one other movie led by Charlize Theron’s spy.
David Leitch can also be reportedly in pre-production on an motion romance referred to as Timeless Love, which is an adaptation of a graphic novel about an ex-soldier who falls for a vampire. The one factor between him and his everlasting love is a military of monsters within the Hong Kong underworld who shield the vampire’s creator.
Leitch and his spouse Kelly McCormick are producing companions who’re working collectively for Bullet Prepare, the upcoming online game adaptation of The Division for Netflix and one other motion film referred to as Quick & Unfastened from The Meg‘s writers, which is a few man who wakes up with out recollections and has to decipher whether or not his actual id is a criminal offense kingpin or an undercover CIA agent.
David Leitch is making a number of the most fun motion flicks proper now, and we can’t wait to see what he’ll do with Bullet Prepare. As a result of scale of the manufacturing, it might be one of many few newly introduced productions to soundly hit the massive display screen with out want for alterations. Keep tuned right here on CinemaBlend for extra updates for extra film information.
