Hobbs And Shaw’s Director Has Landed His Next Big Action Movie

We do marvel if the character of Bullet Prepare’s manufacturing values is why David Leitch is shifting ahead with this undertaking as a substitute of the variety of others he had his identify on. In January, it was introduced he could be helming a movie adaptation of Kung Fu together with presumably being hooked up to the Atomic Blonde and Hobbs & Shaw sequels. Atomic Blonde 2’s destiny is up within the air, however Leitch did notice {that a} streaming service is all for backing one other movie led by Charlize Theron’s spy.