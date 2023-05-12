Hocus Pocus 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

On September 9, 2022, Disney released the second trailer for Hocus Pocus 2, which was more plot-focused than the teaser.

The magic book is presented to the Sanderson Sisters in their 16th birthday, this looks to be the beginning of the film.

Additionally, we see the trio’s resurrected state and their scheme to take the souls of the youths who unintentionally brought them back.

Nearly 30 years after the release of the first film, in this Disney Plus-only sequel to Hocus Pocus, Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, three Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as the recognisable Sanderson sisters.

It’s up to a fresh bunch of youngsters to attempt to thwart their plan once again as these three marvellously evil sisters are about to wreak havoc on the city of Salem, Massachusetts, on All Hallow’s Eve.

Hocus Pocus 3 Release Date

Again, there is still no official word regarding a third Hocus Pocus movie. Hocus Pocus 2 took over 30 years to arrive, so maybe the third movie will arrive much sooner. We’ll simply have to keep working on Hocus Pocus 3 for the time being.

Hocus Pocus 3 Cast

On November 1, 2019, it was revealed that Kathy Najimy, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Bette Midler have shown interest in playing the Sanderson sisters on the follow-up.

Later, other famous people joined the Hocus Pocus 2 cast. The cast of Hocus Pocus 2 includes Doug Jones as William “Billy” Butcherson, Sam Richardson as Gilbert, Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson, Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Belissa Escobedo as Izzy, and Hannah Waddingham as the Mother Witch. Bette Midler plays Winifred “Winnie” Sanderson in the sequel.

Hocus Pocus 3 Plot

The events of Hocus Pocus 2 take place in Salem in 1653. Young Winifred Sanderson defied church authorities by refusing to be married to John Pritchett, and Reverend Traske fired her as a result. Winifred flees with her sisters, Mary young Sarah, to a forbidding forest in order to prevent them from being taken from her.

There they see Mother Witch, who gives Winifred a magical book on her 16th birthday but expressly forbids the sisters from using the Magicae Maxima, a spell that grants the caster unlimited power. Mother Witch also instructs the sisters on how to murder kids to stay young.

Becca and Izzy, two Salem adolescents, prepare for both Halloween and Becca’s sixteenth birthday in 2022, twenty-nine years before the Black Flame Candle brought the Sanderson sisters back to life. However, they decline an invitation to a party extended by their estranged friend Cassie Traske.

Gilbert, who used to own the Sanderson Cottage, welcomes Becca and Izzy to his magic store and gives her a candle for their customary birthday celebration.

Once the candle is lit, the girls realise it is the Black Flame candle. The candle brings the Sanderson sisters back to life once again since there is the full moon and they are both virgins.

In a nearby Walgreens, the girls outsmart the sisters and flee. At the magic store, they learn that Gilbert had deceived them into resurrecting the witches after seeing them for Halloween in 1993 and having been shown how to manufacture the candle by Book.

When the sisters caught up to the girls, they discover a campaign brochure belonging to Cassie’s father, Mayor Jefry Traske, who is also a direct descendant of Reverend Traske. In order to get rid of him and get revenge on Salem, Winifred arranges for them to perform the Magicae Maxima spell.

To complete the ritual, Traske’s blood is required, so the sisters capture Izzy and Becca within the basement before heading off to get Traske. Gilbert is coerced into gathering the other components.

The Sanderson Sisters are mistakenly transported to contemporary Salem by three young women, who then have to find out how to prevent the child-hungry witches for spreading a brand-new type of devastation on the world.

This does resemble the book sequel that was published in July 2018 and focused on Poppy, the daughter of Max and Allison, her friend Travis, but a girl named Isabella, on whom Poppy has a crush.

Poppy goes into the Sanderson home during a blood moon to impress Isabella and unintentionally revives the sisters. It’s not known if this will really transpire in the movie’s sequel, therefore it may not be considered canon.