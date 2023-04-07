Hocus Pocus Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Hocus Pocus 2 has been coming out in just a few weeks, and fans have been given a spooky treat in the form of a new trailer.

The second trailer was shown for the first time at the D23 Expo. It gave us our initial look at Hannah Waddingham as The Witch and Doug Jones’s return as the ‘good zombie’ Billy Butcherson.

In late June, Disney released the very first trailer for the eagerly anticipated sequel. If you didn’t know how much people wanted to see the movie, this same trailer got and over 40 million views on its opening day.

The cult Halloween movie from the 1990s, Hocus Pocus, will finally get a sequel with Hocus Pocus 2. Now, there are only a few days left until the movie comes out. It will be on Disney Plus in just time for Halloween.

In Hocus Pocus 2, which was first announced in May 2021, Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, as well as Kathy Najimy will play the Sanderson sisters again, nearly 30 years after the first movie. This sequel will only be available on Disney Plus.

All Hallow’s Eve is coming up, and these three wicked sisters are planning to cause trouble again in Salem, Massachusetts. It’s up to a new children’s group to try to stop their plan all over again.

The movie didn’t do well at the ticket sales, but over the years it has slowly become a cult favourite and one of the most famous Halloween movies.

Today, the movie is well-known and liked by many people. People around the globe look forward to the Halloween season so they can watch this movie.

Even so, 29 years is an eternity for Disney to wait to make a sequel to a popular movie, but here we are talking about Hocus Pocus 2, which has been in the works for a long time.

Hocus Pocus Season 2 Release Date

On September 30, Hocus Pocus 2 will be available on Disney+. Now, the only question is whether or not you can linger until Event to watch it. The second movie was shot in Rhode Island from October 18, 2021, to late January 20, 2022.

Now, all we can do is watch for Hocus Pocus 2, but you can always watch the first movie again on Disney+ to fill that witch-shaped hole in your life.

Hocus Pocus Season 2 Cast

Bette Midler as Winifred “Winnie” Sanderson

Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson

Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson

Sam Richardson as Gilbert

Doug Jones as William “Billy” Butcherson

Whitney Peak as Becca

Tony Hale as Jefry Traske

Belissa Escobedo as Izzy

Hannah Waddingham as the Mother Witch

Lilia Buckingham as Cassie Traske

Froy Gutierrez as Mike

Hocus Pocus Season 2 Trailer

Hocus Pocus Season 2 Plot

In 1653, Reverend Traske sent Winifred Sanderson out of Salem because she refused to marry John Pritchett, which was against church rules.

Winifred doesn’t want to start losing her sisters Mary and Sarah, so she runs away along with them to a near the area forbidden forest.

Becca and Izzy go to Gilbert’s magic shop, where he gives Becca a candle again for ritual they do every year on her birthday.

When the girls brighten the candle, they discover that it’s another one that has a black flame. Because of the full moon and neither girl has ever been with a boy, the candle brings back the Sanderson sisters.

When the sisters close the gap to the girls, they see a campaign flyer for Mayor Jefry Traske, Cassie’s dad and a descendant of Reverend Traske.

Winifred decides that they will kill him with the Magicae Maxima spell and get back at Salem.

Izzy and Becca are locked in the basement, and the sisters leave to find Traske, whose blood has been needed to finish the spell. They make Gilbert get the other things they need.

The girls get away and visit the Traske house to tell the mayor, whereas the sisters go to the city’s Halloween funfair and use magic to get people to assist them in locating the mayor.

In the meantime, Gilbert digs up Billy Butcherson, who’s been awake since 1993 but buried since then. He requires Billy’s head again for spell, but first he tricks Billy into helping him get the other things he needs.

Before Mayor Traske gets home, the girls find Cassie and trap this same sisters in a salt circular pattern in Cassie’s garage.

The 3 teens make up, but their time together is cut short when the sisters sneak out of the circle and take Cassie for using her blood instead.

Becca as well as Izzy follow people to a forbidden forest, in which Gilbert has already gathered the ingredients. It doesn’t take long for Izzy and Becca to figure out that Becca is a practicing witch.

The sisters did some of the spell and got stronger, but Becca took their attention away so Izzy could save Cassie.

Becca convinces this same book that it doesn’t have to answer to Winifred, so she and the book run deeper into the forest.

The book shows them an alert about Magicae Maxima spell, which says that whoever casts this must give it up what they love most.

The girls concur to tell Winifred what the spell will cost, but they are too late. Winifred becomes all-powerful, and Mary and Sarah turn to dust.

Winifred starts to feel hopeless, so she asks the teens to use one‘s new powers to just save her sisters.

Even though Becca, Cassie, and Izzy can’t save them, they form a coven and cast a spell to bring them back together. Winifred happily fades to be with her sisters again.

The boys join Gilbert and the girls. When Billy realises that every one of Winifred’s spells have indeed been broken, he starts to fade away. He is happy to finally go to his eternal rest.

The girls decide to find a new home for Book and walk out into the night, just like the Sanderson sisters, to keep practising their magic.

As they end up leaving, a crow flies over them that looks just like the one Mother Witch turned into.