Hogwarts Legacy concept art is a love letter to the wizarding world of Harry Potter

Hogwarts Castle and its grounds hide many secrets that Avalanche Software wants to reveal.

We’re still not retrieving Hogwarts Legacy’s extensive and detailed gameplay video, but its backstage trailer nothing was left behind in interest. Over the course of five minutes, several heavyweights from Avalanche Software unraveled some additional elements of the role-playing video game set in the Harry Potter universe, sharing a huge number of conceptual arts along the way.

The images will not leave you indifferent as soon as you are followers of the magical world of JK Rowling, showing the ideas of the RPG art team to build the most famous school of magic and sorcery in the world, as well as its surrounding land and sites, such as the Hogsmeade village that we could see in The Prisoner of Azkaban. Concepts of the common rooms, recreated in great detail, are also provided.

You can see the conceptual arts in the video that accompanies the news, but also in an extensive gallery that we have captured in high resolution.

“Both the movies and the books have touched me in such a way that they make me want to live the Hogwarts experience, and dedicate painstaking attention to game details“, says James Cabrera, producer. For his part, Boston Madsen, senior environment artist, explains to the players how the RPG will provide a unique opportunity to travel and touch that world that they have imagined so much in the novels.

And much more. “Visualizing the open world, we knew instantly that it wouldn’t be enough for us to be able to look out the windows of Hogwarts and imagine what it would be like out there. In fact, the unavoidable questions from fans are often: What is beyond of? What’s after the Forbidden Forest? Are there more villages after Hogsmeade? If I keep moving south of Black Lake, what will happen? We had to answer these questions,” says Alan Twe, Game Director at Avalanche.

In Hogwarts Legacy, players will thus be able to explore an entire Hogwarts Castle, attending classes, discovering dungeons and secret passageways, and solving intricate puzzles, as well as their surroundings. We will see it starting this Christmas on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and, to a last-minute surprise, Switch.

