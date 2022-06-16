Hogwarts Legacy continues to conquer Harry Potter fans with its original way of fast travel

Avalanche Software and Warner Bros. have a release planned for later this year.

It is one of the most anticipated games of this year. Hogwarts Legacy is presented as the video game of the universe of Harry Potter that a good part of the fans had been waiting for all this time, something that was confirmed with the extensive gameplay video that Warner Bros. and Avalanche Software They taught in March.

However, every week those responsible for the game release little details about what we can expect from Hogwarts Legacy at the end of the year. The last one has been shared through a video of Twitterand shows that the game will have fast travelbut without forgetting its universe.

We can travel to Hogsmeade with Floo PowderAs we can see, the clip shows a flame that corresponds to a Red Flu. If you remember the books or the movies (it first appeared in Chamber of Secrets), the characters could use Floo Powder to transport to different places, appearing after a green flare at the destination. In Hogwarts Legacy it seems that it will be like that too, at least when we want to travel to Hogsmeade and not waste time going on foot. It is unknown if any additional items will be required or if these monuments will be available in more places.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for release on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch for Christmas 2022, without a specific day marked on the calendar. To whet your appetite, at 3DGames we have compiled 33 Hogwarts Legacy gameplay details that you may have overlooked.

