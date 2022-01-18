Hogwarts Legacy continues to raise suspicions: problems in development could take it to 2023

Although the game does not yet have a definitive date, the filter has not given more details about this statement.

There is no doubt that Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy is one of the titles most anticipated of recent years. However, from Warner Bros they have tested our patience, since the game has been delayed to 2022 and still does not have a definitive release date. With so little news and a still uncertain horizon, there are already sectors of the community that are suspicious about the development of the title. A thought that is joined by a leaker with an even more devastating message.

I’m hearing the game won’t be released this year, and it’s in some kind of trouble.Colin MoriartyAccording Colin Moriarty, a journalist who has already advanced other types of information on the sector, the title of Avalanche is finding difficulties throughout its creation process. This is how he explained it on his Sacred Symbols + podcast, transcribed by VGC: “I’m hearing behind the scenes that the game will not be released this year, and that it is in some kind of problem.”

Of course, the unknowns around this title have created various theories on the web, but it should be noted that Warner Bros has not made any official announcement in connection with the release of Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy. Therefore, and taking into account that the journalist does not expand the information With more data, his statement should be taken with a grain of salt until the editor provides more news.

Speaking of Warner Bros, the distributor has Complete trust in the title of magic and has assured that the wait will be worth it. At the moment, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy has dropped a couple of facts about his adventure, as the developers have opted for inclusivity in their game and, although we have grown with iconic settings in the Harry Potter movies, they seem to be conspicuous by their absence from the title.