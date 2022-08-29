Hogwarts Legacy details the minimum and recommended requirements for PC, but they are only shown for 1080p

We will need more than 85 GB of hard drive space.

Hogwarts Legacy has made a big impression on the community because the title Looks very good and its graphics are not bad at all for an intergenerational game. In the absence of about six months for the title to be launched on the market, Hogwarts Legacy has already detailed the components that will be needed in our PC to move the title smoothly.

It will take a GTX 1070 and a minimum i5 8400 to push it to 1080p/60 FPS on low graphicsUpdated the official Hogwarts Legacy Steam page showing the requirements. In this case it is only for one 1080p resolution both in low and high quality at 60 FPS both. As an advance, you will need the DirectX version 12 next to minimum 85 GB of space available on your hard drive. As usual, you will need a processor and an operating system of 64 bits.

Minimum requirements Hogwarts Legacy Operating system: Windows 10



Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 O AMD Ryzen 5 2600



Memory: 8 GB of RAM



Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 o AMD RX Vega 56



DirectX: Version 12



Storage: 85 GB of available space



SSD(Preferred), HDD(Supported) These requirements are for 1080p/60fps with low quality graphics settings.

Hogwarts Legacy Recommended Requirements Operating system: Windows 10



Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 O AMD Ryzen 5 3600



Memory: 16 GB of RAM



Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 1080 Ti or AMD RX 5700 XT



DirectX: Version 12



Storage: 85 GB of available space These requirements are for 1080p/60fps with high quality graphics settings.

Hogwarts Legacy will hit the market on February 10, 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC. Until a few days ago we learned that the title includes an exclusive mission on PlayStation consoles. In addition, the collector’s edition was introduced, but it is suitable only for magicians with pockets full of money.

