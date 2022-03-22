Hogwarts Legacy fans discover a connection to a Harry Potter villain

The open-world RPG sets its action long before Fantastic Beasts and the original saga.

A few days ago we were able to delve into one of the most anticipated video games of the year. We are talking about the State of Play of Hogwarts Legacy, where in 20 minutes the gameplay of this RPG set in the magical world of Harry Potter was thoroughly revealed, but there was also a little time to learn about its history, specifically to present its villains : the dark magician Victor Rookwood and Ranrok the goblin.

There is not much information about both. From Avalanche Software they want to keep quiet for later events. But we do know their names, just enough to unleash the curiosity of the community of fans of JK Rowling’s work. In this way, users have warned of Rookwood’s connection with a well-known secondary miscreant from the Harry Potter books and movies: the Death Eater Augustus Rookwood.

As you remember from VGC, Rookwood worked as an unspeakable in the Department of Mysteries, at the same time that he was a spy for Lord Voldemort, in the First Wizarding War. His betrayal of the ministry did not go unpunished and he was imprisoned in Azkaban after the testimony of Igor Karkaroff, the director of the Durmstrang Institute, which we can see as a flashback in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. He later ran away and participated in various battles during the Second Wizarding War.

If this connection is confirmed, the Rookwood family had already been tainted with dark magic long before the appearance of He Who Must Not Be Named. However, we will have to wait for the release of Hogwarts Legacy to know more about its history and outcome. Let’s remember that the RPG sets its action in the 19th century.

If you want to know more about the role-playing, action and fantasy video game in the open world, you have this extensive preview of Hogwarts Legacy available for reading.

