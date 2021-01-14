Hogwarts Legacy has delayed its release

Hogwarts Legacy has been delayed until next year 2022, so that “the game has the time it needs.”.

It’s a statement and Twitter, a spokesperson explained: “We want to thank fans around the world for their fantastic response to the presentation of Hogwarts Legacy, with our Portkey Games seal. The most important thing for us is to create the best possible experience for all players and fans of the Wizarding World. , so we’re giving the game the time it needs. That’s why Hogwarts Legacy will be released in 2022. “.

The open-world action RPG set in the world of Harry Potter in the late 19th century was announced at the PS5 event in September last year, with a reveal trailer ending in a 2021 release window.

That teaser showed custom characters around Hogwarts, magic lessons, Quidditch, potion making, the Sorting Hat ceremony, and more.

Developed by Portkey Games (the Harry Potter games division of WB Game) and Avalanche Software (Disney Infinity), the game aims for release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Anyway, at this point we hardly have information about the project. At the very least, it’s now easier to understand why the game had completely disappeared from the map after the announcement. In any case, we know that its RPG mechanics will be unlike anything we’ve seen before. Here’s what its creators had to say about it when the project was announced: