Hogwarts Legacy includes an exclusive mission on PS5 and PlayStation 4

Reservations for Hogwarts Legacy have been open since yesterday, and apart from serving to verify the desire among the followers of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter to get hold of the open-world action and fantasy RPG, it also serves to know a small detail not presented so far, there will be an exclusive mission for all those who get the video game on PlayStation.

Chandler Wood, community manager for Avalanche Software, confirmed this detail through his personal Twitter profile where he promised more information soon. The exclusive mission not a booking incentive and will be available to PS5 and PS4 players regardless of when they purchase the title.

By taking the adventure now, both on PlayStation and on PC, Xbox and Switch, you will get the onyx hippogriff mount and the recipe for the Felix Felicis potion.

Since its presentation, a certain relationship between Warner Bros. Games and PlayStation regarding the marketing of Hogwarts Legacy was evident. It is now being discovered that, like other titles in the past such as Marvel’s Avengers and Spider-Man, this partnership will come with a little exclusive content.

In networks there are those who have not been slow to remember some statements by Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, where he was betting on seeing less exclusives in the coming years.

Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive open world action RPG set in the universe discovered in the Harry Potter books where, as a student at the 19th century College of Witchcraft and Wizardry, talking about exploring new and familiar places, mastering spells and preparing of potions, discover fantastic animals, etc. The game will hit stores this next February 10.

