Hogwarts Legacy is coming to Nintendo Switch: the magical world of Harry Potter leaves no one behind

The open-world fantasy action RPG is coming to PC and consoles this coming Christmas.

Through its web portal, Hogwarts Legacy has confirmed its launch Nintendo Switch In Christmas. The action and fantasy RPG set in the Harry Potter universe thus adds to the hybrid system along with the rest of the announced platforms: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. In this way, users of the Japanese console They are invited to the most famous school of magic and sorcery in the world.

However, native version or cloud version? Several major teams in the industry are turning to new technology to bring some of the latest releases to market on Nintendo Switch, but it doesn’t look like this is the case for Avalanche Software. The British team makes no mention of a Cloud Version, so everything indicates that it will be a traditional release.

As if that were not enough, Hogwarts Legacy has already left a first look at its boxed cover through Amazon USA, where the role-playing video game can be added to the wish list on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox and Nintendo Switch for this Christmas .

After months of silence, and concern among players about whether it would hit stores this year, Avalanche Software, Warner Bros. and PlayStation shared a 20-minute live stream where they delved into the mechanics of an adventure described as an immersive action RPG open world game set in the magical world of the 19th century that will put players at the center of their own adventure.

The magical world created by JK Rowling is heading into a year full of content, with the April 8 release of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets and the Western release of the Asian mobile hit Harry Potter: Magic Awakened.

