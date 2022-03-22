Hogwarts Legacy on Switch: native version or through the cloud? Its managers remain in doubt

From Avalanche Software they confirm the arrival of the game on the Nintendo console, but they cannot answer the question.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated March 21, 2022, 11:33 39 comments

Last week we attended a special Hogwarts Legacy State of Play celebration that allowed us to see 14 minutes of gameplay from the game. Avalanche Software and Warner Bros. Games based on the Harry Potter universe. That video, beyond serving us to check its possibilities and its action RPG component, also left us confirmation of its arrival on Nintendo Switch.

The hybrid console of the Big N will also enjoy the adventures and mysteries that Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry hides but, given the graphic muscle that it has boasted in the preview, many wonder if it will be native version or cloud versionmainly because this option has become popular in recent years.

From Avalanche they do not want to clarify it yetThis would not be a doubt if the Avalanche itself had not left the door open, since Chandler WoodCommunity Manager of the study, did not want to get too wet about this dilemma in a message on his account Twitter. “We have no further details at this time other than confirmation that yes, Hogwarts Legacy is coming to Switch,” Wood said. sowing doubt. Of course, if it is a native version, they should have been working on it for a while and could confirm it without problems.

Playing games through the cloud allows us to play titles on Switch that due to sheer power cannot run correctly on the console, although there is the counterpart of connection problems. In the absence of an official confirmation, the community has begun to assume that it is a very likely option. If it were not so, there would be no reason not to announce it.

We will know soon and, for sure, before the end of the year. The extensive gameplay trailer that we were able to see last week also left us with an approximate launch window: will arrive during Christmas 2022, although there is still no specific date marked on the calendar. It will do so on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch, platforms on which it will seek to make Harry Potter fans fall in love with one of the most anticipated games of recent years.

