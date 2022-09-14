Hogwarts Legacy premieres new trailer and reveals the mystery behind its exclusive mission on PS5 and PS4

The open-world fantasy action RPG from the Harry Potter universe is coming with a bonus on PlayStation.

As users discovered a few weeks ago, playing Hogwarts Legacy on PlayStation will have an exclusive quest as an incentive. This was unknown to the public until tonight, when Warner Bros. Games and Avalanche Software have made their appearance to present Hogsmeade Haunted Shop.

“Cassandra Mason has a shop for sale in Hogsmeade., but all is not what it seems at this shabby establishment. What sinister secrets lie beneath Mrs. Mason’s shop and why is she so willing to sell it? It is a mystery that the players of Hogwarts Legacy will have to discover”, we can read in a brief description shared by the British development team.

Those who overcome this challenge, they add, will receive a store where they can sell objects and equipment at better prices than anywhere else. “In addition, you’ll also receive the Trader Cosmetic Set, a unique outfit for Hogwarts’ enterprising students,” adds Avalanche. Finally, it is recalled that those who reserve the RPG will receive the recipe for the Felix Felicis potion.

Hogwarts Legacy will be available this coming February 10 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch presenting an immersive role-playing, action and fantasy video game in an open world where we will travel to Harry Potter’s school for a long time before the events narrated in the original novels.

If you want to know more about the adventure, do not hesitate to take a look at this special with 13 details that show that its creators are great fans of Harry Potter. You can also watch the latest trailer for Hogwarts Legacy focusing on his dark arts.

