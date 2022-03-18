Hogwarts Legacy reappears with this spectacular gameplay: pure magic for Harry Potter fans

The Avalanche video game takes us to Christmas 2022 to enjoy its action.

Practically since its announcement in 2020 we have barely heard from Hogwarts Legacy, so it has been a joy to enjoy a State of Play with this Harry Potter video game as the only protagonist, being seen in a gameplay of about 20 minutes that serves to know something more in depth what has to offer what is new from Avalanche Software and Warner Bros.

Attending class and exploring will allow us to learn and improve new spellsAfter a long season without news related to Hogwarts Legacy, this extensive gameplay has been perfect to discover in detail this action adventure that seems like a love letter to the universe created by JK Rowling. From class attendance to the many mysteries hidden in Hogwarts, magic duels or even puzzles and mini-games, the game of Avalanche Software does not seem to leave out any of the elements that have made the world of Harry Potter one of the most beloved by fantasy fans.

Once we have shaped our young sorcerer, whether male or female, we will be free to move around the school as part of one of the four great houses magical that make up Hogwarts. But the action of Hogwarts Legacy will not be limited to the walls of this colossal castle as we will also explore the outside world, with an apparent wide variety of scenarios in which we will have to deal with all kinds of dangers. And this brings us to combat.

There will be puzzles, exploration, many combats and even stealthOur wizard will have an interesting variety of spells with which to defend himself against wizards and other fantasy creatures. And having seen it, it seems that Hogwarts Legacy will not be short of options when it comes to fighting, with dodges, counterattacks, elemental spells and even the option to use stealth to catch enemies by surprise.

Magic classes at Hogwarts

Exploring the world of Harry Potter will pay off in this adventure. Going to classes, entering the secret passages of Hogwarts or winning in mini-games and other skill tests will allow us to learn new skills and improve existing ones as if by chance. RPG it was treated There will also be collectibles and chests where we will obtain more and better magical equipment to survive the dangers that await us.

Hogwarts Legacy will be released in Christmas 2022,Thanks to this new video preview, we have also seen the teachers and classmates who will accompany us on this adventure set in the late 1800s, so the castle will be similar to how we remember it, but with a different cast of characters from the books / movies. Even so, we will come across the occasional familiar face. The history? Goblins and a group of wizards will be some of the main enemies to beat in a video game that seems not to have neglected its plot in the slightest, delving even deeper into the Harry Potter universe.

We have even seen the protagonist use the flying broom to go through some scenes of great beauty that cry out to be explored. As if all this were not enough, in the video game we will have a space in which to create our own home, expanding even more the customization options of the adventure.

When is Hogwarts Legacy released

One of the great wishes of Harry Potter fans was to know the release date of Hogwarts Legacy in this new PlayStation State of Play but, unfortunately, this is information that Warner Bros. keeps as one of its biggest secrets. At least, yes, it has been confirmed that the video game will go on sale at Christmas 2022.

More about: Hogwarts Legacy, Avalanche Software, Warner Bros. Games and Harry Potter.