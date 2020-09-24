Hogwarts Legacy release date: trailer, story and news

One of many first video games we acquired to see when Sony unveiled a ton of latest particulars in regards to the PlayStation 5 was Hogwarts Legacy, a recreation that has acquired all Harry Potter followers, us included, immediately enthusiastic about what the sport has to supply.

Set manner earlier than any of the characters we all know had been on the varsity register, the open-world RPG will permit us to discover many places that we’re acquainted with – in a time far sooner than we’ve got seen them earlier than.

However what’s Hogwarts Legacy, and what’s it about? Right here is all we all know to this point.

When is the Hogwarts Legacy release date?



All we all know to this point is that Hogwarts Legacy is due for release in 2021. As for when subsequent yr, nothing has been confirmed but and we shouldn’t have sufficient info to even provide an informed guess. Nonetheless, subsequent yr is best than in 2022!

What platforms can I get Hogwarts Legacy on?

Hogwarts Legacy can be accessible on next-generation consoles the PS5 and Xbox Collection X, in addition to the PS4 and Xbox One, with a PC release additionally confirmed.

What’s the Hogwarts Legacy story?



As per the official synopsis: Expertise Hogwarts within the 1800s. Your character is a scholar who holds the important thing to an historical secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world aside. Make allies, battle Darkish wizards and resolve the destiny of the wizarding world.

So it’s Hogwarts, however set a very long time earlier than anybody had ever heard the title, Harry Potter. Additionally, whereas that is impressed by the tales we’ve got all been studying for a few years now, JK Rowling herself just isn’t concerned within the recreation and it’s not a brand new story from her.

Hogwarts Legacy gameplay

Once more, as we’re nonetheless a way out from taking part in the sport ourselves, and we nonetheless have some time to attend earlier than we discover out all of the gameplay particulars, the official Hogwarts Legacy web site sums up what we all know to this point greatest.

“Hogwarts Legacy is crammed with immersive magic, placing gamers on the centre of their journey to change into the witch or wizard they select to be. They’ll develop their character’s skills as they grasp highly effective spells, hone fight expertise and choose companions to assist them face off towards lethal enemies. Gamers will even encounter missions and eventualities that can pose tough selections and decide what they stand for.”

We do know that the selection of what home you might be in is yours – so perhaps the sorting hat doesn’t exist but? Additionally, the motion won’t simply be set within the citadel itself with the Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade Village being simply two of the opposite locations you’ll go to as you play.

Can I pre-order Hogwarts Legacy?



You actually can, for each generations of consoles. GAME and Smyths are simply two of the locations you’ll be able to head to so as to ensure you get a replica of the sport on release day, every time that could be!

Is there a trailer for Hogwarts Legacy?



Sure! Revealed on the PlayStation 5 showcase occasion, followers of the wizarding world had been immediately excited when the acquainted places got here into view. Try the beautiful trying trailer for your self beneath.

