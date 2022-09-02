Hogwarts Legacy: revealed new scenarios and a surprise for Harry Potter fans

The beginning of the celebrations of the “Back to Hogwarts” arrived the first day of September, the date when the Harry Potter fan communities celebrate the return of the magical school year and the boarding of the Hogwarts Express to go to the legendary castle. To join the tradition, Portkey Games y Warner Bros. Games They published the special “Back to Hogwarts 2022”, where they previewed dozens of scenarios of their new game and a surprise prepared for those who follow the Wizarding World brand.

During the brief special, each of the the common rooms of the Hogwarts houses: Slytherin house is hidden in the dungeons in an arch of a stone basilisk; the Gryffindor and Ravenclaw wards are located in the two tallest towers of the castle; and the homey Hufflepuff space is located near the massive school kitchen.

In addition to the detailed scenarios he showed Back to Hogwartsit was revealed that a reference to the Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure one of the attractions of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter that are within the Universal Orlando resort.

As a special gift, Warner Bros. Games announced that those who have an account in the Harry Potter Fan Club will be able to import their house and wand data directly into the game , connecting both accounts and bringing your digital identity to the magical new experience. Those who wish to link the account will be able to unlock special cosmetics such as a spike skull mask and some exclusive house school robes to which the users belong.

Hogwarts Legacy will premiere on February 10, 2023 and will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.

