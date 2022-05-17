Hogwarts Legacy shows the crests of the four houses, and they are different from the ones in the movies

Warner Bros. Games Avalanche gives us a look at the emblems of Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin.

last march Warner Bros. Games and PlayStation gave us an extensive gameplay look at Hogwarts Legacy, allowing us to learn about many of the activities and chores planned for players in the game. Open World Fantasy Action RPG. Despite this, many topics remained to be shared, including what the insignia of the four houses of the Harry Potter school will look like.

Until now. From Twitter those responsible for video games published a few days ago the banners of Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw y Slytherin. They all present original designs, different from those seen in the movies and other promotional materials of the successful literary franchise imagined by JK Rowling, but clearly they are still perfectly recognizable by fans of the saga.

And did they like it? We look forward to reading your feedback, but so far the responses to Warner Bros. Games Avalanche have been pretty positive, and personally they seem like pretty good designs to be embroidered on school uniforms.

Hogwarts Legacy still has no release date, but a premiere is expected before Christmas. Yes, we can rule out its premiere on October 25, a day reserved by the American company for the landing of Gotham Knights. Hogwarts Legacy is announced for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S y Nintendo Switch.

In Hogwarts Legacy, players take control of a student of the famous school who has the key to an ancient secret that threatens to destroy the magical world, having before him the possibility of freely delving into Hogwarts Castle, Hogsmeade, the Forbidden Forest and the lands that surround it in a new adventure from the magical universe long before the birth of Harry Potter and his friends.

If you want to know more you can take a look at this special with 33 details of the Hogwarts Legacy gameplay video that you may not have seen at the time.

More about: Hogwarts Legacy, Harry Potter, Avalanche Software and Warner Bros. Games.