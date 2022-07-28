Hogwarts Legacy still has no release date, but its art book may offer a clue

The role-playing and fantasy adventure could hit stores on December 6 if a simultaneous premiere is chosen.

We are less than a week away from closing July, and yet there are still several big releases planned for this year without specifying their release date. That’s the case with Hogwarts Legacy, an ambitious open-world fantasy action RPG set in the Harry Potter universe. Now, the early sale of his art book may have offered clues as to when it might arrive.

Previously posted with a generic December 31, hardcover book The Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacy: Exploring the Unwritten Wizarding World has located in the 6th of December your ship date to those who book it on Amazon UK. Obviously, this does not have to be indicative of anything, but on Reddit they have remembered how Gotham Knights, also from Warner Bros. Games, has a similar publication for October 25, which would be indicating the interest of the distributor to release in Simultaneous your video game next to these volumes.

For those interested in the Hogwarts Legacy hardcover book, it guarantees a behind-the-scenes look at the development of the video game, with 252 pages of conceptual arts, exclusive interviews and various curiosities about the role-playing adventure. Sold on Amazon UK for £36.52.

Returning to the video game, the only certainty at the moment is the promise of launching Hogwarts Legacy for the Christmas campaign on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, proposing an immersive role-playing and action adventure of open world set in the magical world of the 19th century. You can delve deeper into the adventure by reading this comprehensive trailer with Hogwarts Legacy details.

