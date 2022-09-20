Hogwarts Legacy will have exclusive content on PlayStation for a year

The deal with Warner Bros. includes the Hogsmeade Haunted Shop quest and more extras.

Despite the fact that it has gone to 2023, Hogwarts Legacy continues to be one of the most anticipated video games by PC and console players. Although the RPG of Avalanche Software y Warner Bros. It will be released on almost all platforms, a promotional deal will bring an exclusive mission that we were recently introduced to PlayStation, but there are more on the horizon.

There is more content apart from the Hogsmeade Haunted ShopAnd it is that PS4 and PS5 users will have certain rewards just for belonging to that platform. As Twisted Voxel has pointed out, the exclusivity of these contents lasts one yearso to enjoy them on PC, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, we would have to wait for this period to expire in early 2024.

Let us remember that apart from Hogsmeade Haunted Shop Questwhich is the most notable addition (and which you can see in the video that leads the news), the agreement with PlayStation includes more things in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogsmeade Haunted Shop Exclusive Quest



An extra dungeon



A set of cosmetics



An exclusive shop to sell items and equipment at better prices



A Felix Felicis potion recipe to show chest locations



After a delay that has ruled out its launch this year, Hogwarts Legacy will finally be released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S on February 10, 2023, although the date for Nintendo Switch will be revealed soon. In addition, those who are more fans of the world of Harry Potter can get the collector’s edition, which brings with it numerous extras but also a considerable price increase.

More about: Hogwarts Legacy, Warner Bros., PlayStation, Exclusives and Avalanche Software.