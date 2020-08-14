Hoisted the Khalistani flag on the roof of DC office in Punjab, lowered the tricolor

new Delhi: An anti-national movement of Khalistani supporters has emerged in Punjab today. Two people hoisted the Kesari colored flag on which Khalistan was written, on the roof of Moga District Administration Complex. Both of them cut the rope of the national flag outside the DC office, leaving the tricolor falling down. Also Read – In the wake of August 15, IB issued alert, Khalistani supporters want to hoist their flag at Red Fort

In connection with this incident, Moga DC Sandeep Hans said that two people hoisted a Kesari colored flag on which Khalistan was written on the roof of Moga District Administration Complex. While leaving, both of them cut the rope of the national flag outside the DC office, due to which it fell down. Both will be caught soon.

Two youths, wrote Khalistan on a saffron Khanda flag and unfurled it atop the Moga District administration complex today.

Two youths, wrote Khalistan on a saffron Khanda flag and unfurled it atop the Moga District administration complex today.

This is an act that is not only disgusting & cowardly but also anti-national. Strict action will be taken against miscreants: Sandeep Hans, DC, Moga #Punjab pic.twitter.com/sLSfhgwL6y

DC of Moga, Sandeep Hans said, this is an act which is not only disgusting and cowardice, but also anti-national. Strict action will be taken against the miscreants. Before the Independence Day, tell that there is an alert across the state due to the possible antics of Khalistan supporters.