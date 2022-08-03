Hokko Life, the Animal Crossing-style life simulator, dates its launch on PC and consoles

The Team 17 and Wonderscope Games title will be released in September after leaving early access in 2021.

If you want to get your hands on Animal Crossing: New Horizons and you don’t have a Switch or you don’t want to go through the tyranny of Tom Nook, there is an alternative with Hokko Life, a video game with a fairly similar approach that comes with the signature of Team 17 y Wonderscope Games.

It opens on September 27We are talking about a life simulator that was released in early access in June of last year only on PC, but has now confirmed its final release date: it will be available next September 27, 2022 on PC and consolesconcretamente PS4, Xbox One y Nintendo Switch.

As you can see in the video that heads the news, Hokko Life invites us to customize and manage our own communitywith mini-games, friendly villagers and neighbors, and a design tool aimed at creating a lovely environment by farming, decorating, and expanding.

All the updates that have been implemented during the Early Access period will be available and, although at the moment we do not have many more details, in the absence of confirming the final price we know that it costs 19.99 euros on Steam and they have confirmed that physical versions will also be available para PS4, Xbox One y Switch.

