Holby City cancelled and EastEnders moved in last minute BBC schedule shake-up

Holby City followers will probably be devastated to listen to their favorite present has been pulled from tonight’s schedule.

It was set to air at 8pm on Tuesday 17th March, but it surely’s been cancelled for this week.

The information was confirmed by Holby’s official Twitter account earlier at this time.

The tweet learn: “Information simply in. We’re suspending tonight’s #HolbyCity episode as a result of an prolonged 6pm information bulletin. Sending hugs.”

BBC Information will air at 6pm as ordinary, however will run for 45 minutes as an alternative, on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

The regional information will observe from 6.45pm to 7.15pm. After that, The One Present will run for 45 minutes, till 8pm.

In Holby City’s place, EastEnders has been moved from 7.30pm to 8pm.

The BBC has confirmed Holby will return subsequent Tuesday.