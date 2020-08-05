General News

Holby City fans shocked that Guy Self holds Ric's life in his hands

August 5, 2020
Holby City fans had been handled to a basic cliffhanger, with neurosurgeon Guy Self (John Michie) lurking exterior the working theatre the place his nemesis, advisor Ric Griffin (Hugh Quarshie) was on the working desk with important indicators weakening.

Would he save or kill his long-time enemy in the BBC One medical drama?

Holby City fans lapped up the drama and speculated about which manner the erratic alcoholic Guy would flip.

One other viewer had virtually had sufficient of the long-running dispute between the medical males and instructed that if Guy did something unhealthy to her favorite character she wasn’t going to look at it any longer. “Too many unhealthy guys,” she wrote.

In fact each nice cliffhanger wants decision and this viewer teased that “Guy capitalises on the surprising alternative” in subsequent week’s Holby City.

A Holby fan was pondering optimistically in regards to the situation, that the self-centred maverick would possibly someway handle “to function (while drunk) on Rik and all is forgiven.” That’s extremely unlikely, even on a medical cleaning soap.

The drama had escalated earlier in the episode when Richard was giving proof at Guy’s disciplinary listening to. Ric believed it was time for motion as Guy’s unstable behaviour had endangered employees and sufferers for a very long time. Their alternate triggered Guy and he lurched at his enemy on the listening to, then headed to his automobile to drown his sorrows with a bottle of whiskey.

Holby City fans had been fast to assist Ric. “Guy is the last word catastrophe,” in line with one viewer.

However the ongoing battle between Rick and Guy divided viewers, with some pointing the finger at Ric for “goading” Guy, who apparently has “been remarkably restrained not laying into you till now”.

Some fans paid tribute to the standard of the appearing tonight.

Holby City screens subsequent on BBC One on Tuesday, 11th August.

