Holby City resumes filming with special coronavirus episode

Cameras are rolling once more on Holby City as of Monday 27th July, the BBC has confirmed.

Filming was paused shortly earlier than the UK pandemic lockdown in March, and coronavirus will play a central half in storylines when the favored medical cleaning soap returns with a special episode specializing in how the nation’s medical sector has responded to the disaster.

Within the distinctive instalment, kicking off the present’s return later this yr with barely shorter 40-minute episodes, Holby’s CEO Max (Jo Martin) fights to maintain the hospital steady amidst unprecedented occasions that put her workers underneath growing stress.

Stress mounts with colleague Ric (Hugh Quarshie) and the pair go head-to-head throughout one of many hardest occasions Holby City has ever confronted. Can the burdened, bickering workers help work collectively to make sure the hospital survives?

Going ahead, the influence of coronavirus on the NHS will proceed to characteristic in scripts, because it was firstly of the disaster in March.

Kate Oates, Head of Persevering with Drama at BBC Studios explains: “We now have some gripping tales to inform as we discover how the lives of our characters have been irrevocably modified because the begin of the pandemic, and the way our heroes battle in opposition to the chances, come what could.

“It’s with nice pleasure that we are able to open the doorways at our Elstree set right this moment to welcome again the distinctive forged and crew of Holby City.”

As with persevering with drama stablemate EastEnders, which returned to filming on the finish of June, strict security and social distancing tips are in place on set to make sure the collection is produced in a accountable method inside present authorities tips.

Holby took a brief transmission break in mid-April, and returned in early June with the rest of episodes accomplished earlier than the lockdown. The collection continues to air weekly, however the BBC has not confirmed a precise date of when new episodes might be proven or if there’s to be one other transmission break.