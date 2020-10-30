Holby City unveils new trailer as the show gets ready to return

Followers of Holby City have had to make do with out their weekly journey to Holby Common in current months as the show was compelled to take an prolonged break from our screens.

Forged and crew had to cease filming when lockdown struck earlier in the yr thanks to the international pandemic and whereas they’ve been again to work for a while now, it takes some time for episodes to be ready for us to see.

Fortunately, they’d a backlog of episodes that stored the show on the display screen for some time after lockdown however they ran out again in August and we’ve got been with out episodes since.

Not for lengthy although as the BBC have confirmed that the show will return on Tuesday, November tenth at 20:15, they usually have given us a model new trailer to boot!

After we subsequent see Holby City in a few weeks, it is going to be deep into the pandemic world with the workers at Holby Common working exhausting to handle the inflow of sufferers that they’ve as a results of COVID-19.

Not solely that however get ready to say goodbye to a beloved long-term character as it has been confirmed that Hugh Quarshie is saying goodbye to his position as Ric Griffin after a whopping 19 years enjoying the half.

However fortunately, he’s not leaving on unhealthy phrases as Quarshie has been singing the praises of the office he has referred to as residence for practically 20 years, saying: “The work grew to become absorbing, colleagues grew to become mates. I wouldn’t have stayed so lengthy if it hadn’t been an incredible place to work, and leaving shall be like leaving residence – a spot the place there’s heat and a welcome, a spot to which you’ll all the time return.”

So whereas he’s saying goodbye, that final half signifies that he could also be open to returning in some unspecified time in the future down the line.

