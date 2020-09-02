‘Holey Moley’ Sets Two-Part Highlight Special at ABC

“Holey Moley” is heading for 2 playoff holes.

ABC has teed up two particular episodes of the mini-golf competitors collection, the primary of which can air proper after the season 2 finale. The hourlong specials give viewers an inside look into the making of the present, and will probably be commentated by “Holey Moley” regulars Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore from the “Holey Moley” clubhouse.

Riggle and Tessitore will reply fan questions, share memorable on set moments, and relive one of the best and worst wipeouts from the season. In accordance with ABC, the particular can even characteristic never-before-seen putts and verify in on season one winners. Government producer Stephen Curry and sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai can even make an look.

The particular’s first half, appropriately named “Holey Moley II: The Sequel: The Special: Unhinged, Half One,” will air Sept. 10 at 9 p.m., whereas the second half, which is after all referred to as “Holey Moley II: The Sequel: The Special: Unhinged, Half Deux,” will air in the identical time slot precisely per week later.

“Holey Moley” has been considered one of ABC’s most strong performers this summer season. To date, the present is averaging round a 0.7 ranking amongst adults 18-49 in Stay+Similar Day, and three.7 million viewers per episode. That places it in second place within the Disney-owned community’s summer season charts, behind solely “Celeb Household Feud.” In accordance with ABC, the collection is up 17% in whole viewers versus final season after 35 days of delayed viewing on linear and digital platforms.

Earlier than season 2 hit the course, so to talk, “Holey Moley” creator Chris Culvenor spoke to Selection about what modifications had been being made and answered the basic query that people have been asking themselves for generations: Does mini golf qualify as a sport?

“I want to say that it does depend as a sport,” Culvenor deemed. “Although it is likely to be a sport from one other dimension.”

“Holey Moley” is produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O’Sullivan, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton and Curry function govt producers.