Hollow Knight comes to Dead Cells with a shy crossover that you can download for free very soon

Blasphemous, Skul: The Hero Slayer, Guacamelee !, Hyper Light Drifter, and Curse of the Dead Gods will also join the event.

Dead Cells was one of the big surprises Indie Market, a gorgeous Castlevania-inspired roguelite action game set in an ever-expanding castle. Its fluid gameplay 2D hack’n slash and its beautiful pixel art visuals, made it a success that has already accumulated more than 5 million games sold.

Many beloved characters from the indie scene will arriveMotion Twin, have always shown an attitude very friendly with the rest of the studies, including numerous winks and crossovers with other games, such as the one carried out after the launch of Half-Life Alyx, where they included thematic contents. On this occasion and after having received a wink through their social networks, they have presented the crossover with Hollow Knight, including his iconic attack.

The free update will be available from tomorrow“You did it, Hollow Knight is our last guest! The Knight is a little shy to show his face. However, he was kind enough to let us use his weapon! And is it so cool to attack enemies? Free Update 26: Everyone’s Here! will bounce this Monday! “, you can read in the message that accompanies the gif with the first images of the weapon.

Hollow Knight’s arrival is part of the “Everyone’s Here!” Crossover event, which also includes Blasphemous, Skul: The Hero Slayer, Guacamelee !, Hyper Light Drifter, Curse of the Dead Gods and will be available for free at starting tomorrow, Monday, November 22. If you have not yet played this addictive roguelite, remember that you have our analysis of Dead Cells available.

