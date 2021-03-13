Holly Robinson Peete Says Sharon Osbourne Called Her Too ‘Ghetto’

Holly Robinson Peete, one of many authentic hosts of CBS’ “The Discuss,” has resurfaced claims that her co-host Sharon Osbourne complained Peete was too “ghetto” for the present, leading to Peete’s dismissal. Peete and fellow host Leah Remini have been launched from “The Discuss” after its first season in 2011.

“I’m sufficiently old to recollect when Sharon complained that I used to be too ‘ghetto’ for ‘The Discuss’…then I used to be gone,” Peete tweeted on Friday. “I carry this up now [because] I used to be mortified watching the disrespectful condescending tone she took [with] her co-host who remained calm & respectful…she HAD to.”

I’m sufficiently old to recollect when Sharon complained that I used to be too “ghetto” for #theTalk…then I used to be gone💨

I carry this up now bc I used to be mortified watching the disrespectful condescending tone she took w/her co host who remained calm & respectful as a result of…she HAD to🤦🏽‍♀️ 🤷🏽‍♀️#fbf https://t.co/7pnCnhM5rf pic.twitter.com/CXR4DzvlEZ — Holly Robinson Peete😷🥰 (@hollyrpeete) March 12, 2021

Remini has made the identical declare towards Osbourne previously, saying in a Twitter Q&A in 2012 that Osbourne known as her and Peete “ghetto” and had requested for them to be fired.

“Sharon thought me and Holly have been ‘Ghetto’, (her phrases) we weren’t humorous, awkward and didn’t know ourselves,” Remini wrote on Twitter on the time. In response to a different query she tweeted “Sharon mentioned she requested [for] us to be fired.”

Osbourne refuted Remini’s claims the subsequent day, saying she had nothing to do together with her exit.

“In response to Leah Remini’s steady feedback that I had her fired from ‘The Discuss,’ let me simply go on the report to say…I had completely nothing to do [with] her departure from the present & do not know why she continues to take to Twitter to unfold this false gossip…Leah is aware of that I’ve by no means been within the place to rent or fireplace anybody on the present…It’s been seven months. It’s time to maneuver on,” Osbourne tweeted.

In an interview with Hollywood Reporter in late 2011, Peete mentioned she didn’t know why she was axed from the discuss present. “Nonetheless to today, I don’t know. I speculate in my thoughts, however in making an attempt to maneuver ahead all I can say is, ‘Hey, is it due to my efficiency?’ I don’t assume so.”

Osbourne, who has been a bunch on “The Discuss” for all 11 seasons, is presently beneath fireplace for defending Piers Morgan after his feedback about Meghan Markle after Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

On “Good Morning Britain” this week, Morgan mentioned he didn’t imagine Markle’s claims of bullying throughout the Royal Household and the suicidal ideas she skilled on account of the excessive stress. Morgan instantly obtained backlash and stop the present, whereas Osbourne was one of many few celebrities to voice assist for him.

. @piersmorgan I’m with you. I stand by you. Folks neglect that you just’re paid in your opinion and that you just’re simply talking your fact. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) March 9, 2021

Going through her personal backlash, Osbourne apologized on Friday for her assertion, saying “Please hear me after I say I don’t condone racism, misogyny or bullying. I ought to have been extra particular about that in my tweet. I’ll all the time assist freedom of speech, however not I see how I unintentionally didn’t make that clear distinction.”

A CBS spokesperson didn’t not instantly reply to a request for remark.

