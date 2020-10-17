Hollyoaks 25th anniversary | 10 famous cast alumni

Hollyoaks reaches its 25th anniversary in October 2020, so we’re in a nostalgic temper as we glance again at 1 / 4 of a century of the Channel 4 cleaning soap.

It’s not simply explosive storylines, unforgettable stunts and an enormous dollop of glamour the present has given us through the years, Hollyoaks has additionally offered a launchpad for some severely stellar careers.

RadioTimes.com rounds up the large stars who bought their massive break within the vibrant Chester village.

Rachel Shenton (Mitzeee Minniver, 2010-2013)

Future Oscar-winner Shenton performed wild WAG wannabe Mitzeee, remembered for her rivalry with fellow alpha feminine Mercedes McQueen and steamy affair with cute cousin Riley Costello. After quitting the ‘Oaks, she co-wrote and starred in brief movie The Silent Little one, in regards to the experiences of a younger deaf lady, which scooped the Academy Award for Greatest Quick Movie in 2018. In 2019 she appeared within the second collection of BBC2 sitcom White Gold, from the makers of The Inbetweeners, and starred in Channel 5’s hit 2020 reboot of All Creatures Nice and Small as feisty farmer’s daughter Helen Alderson.

Sian Gibson (Tessie Thompson, 1998-1999, 2007)

Lengthy earlier than she occupied the passenger seat in Peter Kay’s Automotive Share, comedy favorite Gibson (credited by her maiden title of Foulkes on the time) had a small function as a barely unhinged girlfriend of Tony Hutchinson’s within the early days. Eight years after pretending to be pregnant as a technique to extort cash, Tessie turned up in 2007 with toddler Harry, Tony’s son – she’d been preggers all alongside! Has anybody instructed Gibson her on-screen son was stabbed to demise with a knitting needle in 2019?

Ricky Whittle (Calvin Valentine, 2006-2011)

After his breakthrough function as caring sizzling cop Calvin, and coming second in Strictly Come Dancing in the direction of the tip of tenure, Whittle carved out a profitable profession in Hollywood, although discovered time for a fast cameo as lifeless Calvin’s ghost in 2011. What a gent. He’s appeared in hit US reveals together with The 100 and Mistresses, however his largest post-‘Oaks function was bagging the lead in fantasy drama American Gods, reverse Ian McShane and Gillian Anderson.

James Corden (Wayne, 1999-2000)

The small function as faculty cleaner Wayne is probably not essentially the most memorable character in Hollyoaks historical past, however it set Corden on the trail to international stardom. After his temporary stint as lovable loser Wayne he turned co-creator and star of Gavin and Stacey, host of his US late-night speak present The Late Late Present, star of flicks together with Into the Woods and Cats, and has a shelf groaning with BAFTAs.

Emmett J Scanlan (Brendan Brady, 2010-2013)

Tormented dangerous boy Brendan turned considered one of Hollyoaks’ hottest characters, thanks partly to charismatic Scanlan’s blistering breakout efficiency. After three years of crime, ardour and homicide he was banged up, and Scanlan unfold his wings to a raft of massive dramas together with Peaky Blinders, Gangs of London, Butterfly, The Deceived and The Fall. He even cropped in Marvel film Guardians of the Galaxy.

Bronagh Waugh (Cheryl Brady, 2008-2013)

Brendan was launched as an enormous brother for larger-than-life Cheryl, performed by one other profitable alumni. Waugh’s heat made Chez a real Hollyoaks heroine, and she or he and her on-screen sibling each left the village in 2013 to star in BBC2 thriller The Fall, during which she performed the unsuspecting spouse of Jamie Dornan’s serial killer. The actress has additionally been in gritty dramas together with Des, Unforgotten and C4 sitcom Derry Women.

Will Mellor (James ‘Jambo’ Bolton, 1995-1998, 2004)



Unique cast member Mellor’s star high quality turned cheeky chappie Jambo into an immediate icon. We’re nonetheless not over the tragic finish to his romance with Daybreak Cunningham, who died in his arms of leukaemia as he proposed… Mellor has been a constant presence on our screens since Hollyoaks, shifting on to common roles in Casualty, Broadchurch, Line of Responsibility, Waterloo Highway, Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps and No Offence amongst others. He was even briefly a pop star within the Nineties on the top of his Jambo heart-throb stardom.

Nathalie Emmanuel (Sasha Valentine, 2006-2010)

Ricky Whittle isn’t the one member of the Valentine household to do properly for themselves – his on-screen sister (she performed Sasha) went on to be a daily in Sport of Thrones as Missandei. The function piqued Hollywood’s curiosity, resulting in recurring components in huge film franchises Maze Runner and Quick & Livid. In 2019 she voiced the lead function of Deet in Netflix‘s lavish puppet sci-fi epic The Darkish Crystal: Age of Resistance.

Nico Mirallegro (Barry ‘Newt’ Newton, 2007-2010)

Emo child Newt and his psychological well being points was a difficult, advanced function and proved what a discover younger Mirallegro was. Inside a number of years of leaving Hollyoaks he was nominated for a Bafta for BBC One interval drama The Village. The actor has additionally been in acclaimed dramas together with My Mad Fats Diary, Our Lady, Rillington Place, The Ark and Widespread, in addition to the Mike Leigh film Peterloo.

Warren Brown (Andy Holt, 2005-2006)



Evil rapist Andy met a sticky finish when he was impaled on a spike, however fortunately issues panned out higher for the actor who performed the baddie. Since his cleaning soap days, Brown is finest identified for starring alongside Idris Elba as DS Justin Ripley in BBC hit Luther, and for enjoying Sergeant McAllister in motion hit Strike Again. You could have additionally seen him visitor star within the 2020 collection of Physician Who within the episode Praxeus, in addition to Liar and Agatha Christie’s Marple.

