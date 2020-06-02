Hollyoaks actress Kimberly Hart-Simpson joins Coronation Street

There’s a new face on the way in which to Coronation Street, however it’s one which followers of Hollyoaks will recognise because it has been confirmed that Kimberly Hart-Simpson is becoming a member of the cleaning soap. However who will she be taking part in?

Hart-Simpson performed the position of Beverly on the Channel four cleaning soap and is now switching to the ITV counterpart.

The actress confirmed the information herself on Instagram, commenting on a publish shared by her agent asserting the information – and she or he appears fairly excited to get going.

As for who she is taking part in, a Coronation Street spokesperson confirmed to RadioTimes.com she can be taking part in a personality named Nicky.

Keep tuned to seek out out extra about her character within the coming weeks…

Hart-Simpson can be becoming a member of the cleaning soap, that’s celebrating its 60th-anniversary this yr, at an odd time as filming resumes following the COVID-19 enforced manufacturing shutdown that took all UK soaps out of motion again in March.

The cleaning soap has just lately introduced a return to filming subsequent Tuesday seventh June and it will likely be the primary new scenes filmed since March 23rd when lockdown started. However there can be modifications with solid members over the age of 70, and people with underlying well being circumstances, not being amongst these returning to work. So count on some notable characters to be lacking when the episodes make it to air.

There was extra excellent news because it was confirmed that the cleaning soap is not going to be taken off air attributable to a scarcity of latest episodes as beforehand feared. As a substitute, Coronation Street will stay at three episodes every week in the interim with a watch to return to its common six instalments sooner or later sooner or later.

