Hollyoaks announces Jeremy Edwards will return from the dead as Kurt Benson

Channel 4 cleaning soap is celebrating Hollyoaks‘ twenty fifth anniversary with the return from the dead of certainly one of the village’s hottest characters – good-looking Kurt Benson, performed by Jeremy Edwards.

Edwards, 49, was in the first ever episode of Hollyoaks and has at all times been certainly one of the cleaning soap’s most fascinating males.

Kurt was believed to have died in a jet ski accident in 1999, however he made a sequence of appearances in dream sequences throughout Hollyoaks Later in 2013.

Kurt will stun the locals when he rides again into his hometown on his signature bike and share his first scenes with finest buddy Tony (Nick Pickard), who had given his buddy up for dead greater than twenty years in the past.

This may increasingly disappoint Pickard, as he not too long ago revealed the former Hollyoaks star he needed again and it wasn’t Edwards. Is that the cause for this response when Kurt arrives?

The place has the heartthrob been hiding all these years? Hollyoaks hasn’t defined the place Kurt has been, however says he’s below the “manipulation” of his father Edward Hutchinson (performed by Joe McGann), dishevelled, residing in a caravan and on the brink of divorce from spouse Diane.

It’s clear that he wants the assist of his finest buddy. However are there different the reason why he’s returned to the village?

Again in the ’90s, Kurt was the focus of ardent feminine consideration on and off display. He had a lethal rivalry with villain Rob Hawthorne (Warren Derosa) and escaped an tried homicide cost. Kurt went on to marry pretty Ruth Osborne (Tony’s sister, performed by Terri Dwyer) however, after all, being Hollyoaks the younger love was by no means going to final.

Kurt had an affair with Katie Patrick (Natasha Symms), which led to Kurt and Ruth’s divorce and, quickly, his exit from the cleaning soap.

Edwards progressed to BBC One’s Holby Metropolis the place he performed nurse Danny Shaughnessy in the medical drama from 1999-2003. He subsequently appeared in Celeb Large Brother in 2005, coming fourth, and Dancing on Ice in 2009, the place he left the ITV present early in the competitors and has popped up in quite a lot of discuss exhibits, selection exhibits and various dramas in subsequent years.

It’s not precisely clear when Edwards will rejoin Hollyoaks, however the twenty fifth anniversary falls on Friday twenty third October.

In case you’re in search of extra to observe, take a look at our TV information.