Hollyoaks announces new series celebrating 25th anniversary

Hollyoaks could also be off air till the autumn, however followers will nonetheless get their repair with a new series celebrating the upcoming 25th anniversary showcasing the cleaning soap’s most explosive weeks all through every period.

Airing weeknights on E4 at 7.00pm from Monday 27th July, [email protected] revisits essentially the most unmissable, talked-about weeks for each 5 years it’s been on air, specializing in five-year durations that kick off with the interval 1995-2000.

Longest-serving forged member Nick Pickard (Tony Hutchinson) co-hosts with Jennifer Metcalfe (Mercedes McQueen) as they appear again collectively – from an appropriate social distance, in fact – on the first large stunt in 1999 by which unhealthy boy Rob Hawthorne takes revenge on the locals (together with a younger Tony and old-school Hollyoaks icons Ruth Osborne, Lucy Benson and Lewis Richardson) by holding them captive in an enormous water tank.

Talking concerning the retro present, that replaces Hollyoaks Favourites which aired basic episodes from the archives 3 times every week when the principle present diminished from 5 to 2 nights, Pickard says: “I can’t imagine it’s been 25 years. After my first callback for Tony Hutchinson I’d by no means have guessed that I’d nonetheless be right here all this time later.

“It’s so pretty being again on set now we’re filming once more. What higher option to return than to host a new particular anniversary series with the stunning Jennifer Metcalfe? Though it’s been so tough to recollect my scripts in spite of everything this time, I’m a bit rusty!”

The celebrities’ newly-filmed intros might be shot on set, following the manufacturing’s return to filming on 13th July, underneath strict security measures to make sure the set is Covid-safe.

“Issues are so much completely different on set,” admits Pickard. “The change is certainly noticeable, however there’s no higher feeling than being again – it’s dwelling. There are many thrilling throwbacks in retailer for [email protected] so maintain your eyes peeled.”

Metcalfe echoes her colleague’s pleasure as the large October quarter century milestone looms ever nearer. “To get to do the primary set of intros with the legendary Nick was simply sensible. It was pretty to see him once more even when we have been two metres aside!

“I used to be made up that Hollyoaks Favourites was so profitable, and cherished it kicked off with Dr Browning and Mercedes – one in all my favorite couplings ever. I’m glad to be asserting [email protected] as I’m actually trying ahead to seeing week-long units of episodes, period by period. And it’s going proper again to the beginning too.”

For the subsequent 5 weeks [email protected] strikes via the a long time, so from week commencing third August we’re again in 2001-2005, and can finally find yourself masking 2016-2020 forward of the present’s return in September. Will your favorite week be picked to symbolize every period?

