Hollyoaks autumn 2020 preview | Silas is back Mercedes pregnant

The return of serial killer Silas Blissett, Kurt Benson coming back from the useless, a shock being pregnant and extra shock revelations all made Hollyoaks’ explosive 25th anniversary an unforgettable week.

However the drama is simply starting, because the aftermath of the milestone celebrations sees the villagers hurtling right into a dramatic winter, together with the end result of the flash-forward and large twists that may go away viewers gasping.

Right here is our epic preview of 12 big Hollyoaks spoilers coming your approach because the nights attract…

What’s going to Silas do subsequent – and who’s serving to him?

The return of legendary serial killer Silas was anniversary week’s massive shock, so the place will we go from right here? How lengthy is the village’s most infamous villain sticking round for? Will he perform his threats to the McQueens to show their seven deadliest sins, or has Mercedes’ being pregnant thrown a curveball in his plans? And, maybe most significantly, who was the mysterious confederate Silas was calling – does he have a secret confederate serving to him? “Silas has unfinished enterprise with Mercedes,” warns Jeff Rawle, reprising his iconic function. “The time he has come to place issues proper…”

Child drama for Mercedes

It was the joyous information of her being pregnant that spared her life and stopped Silas from slaying her, so already Mercy and husband Sylver’s bun within the oven is making their presence felt. This time final yr, the couple have been at breaking level, due to Mercedes and Liam Donovan’s affair and her cocaine behavior, however a brand new bubba is simply what they should seal the deal of their reunion. What may presumably go incorrect? Don’t overlook, final time Mrs McQueen was preggers with Silas round, he kidnapped her and held her hostage in a cellar…

Denise Welch joins the forged

TV legend Denise joins the forged in January 2021 as Trish Minniver, mom to Maxine. The character has been seen in a visitor capability a couple of occasions already, performed by Paula Wolfenden, however not since 2012, and Welch’s recast will see Trish as a extra everlasting fixture. The dance trainer arrives on the arm of recent boyfriend Brad, who additionally takes a shine to Max. Appears like a mom/daughter love triangle within the making… Welch and Nikki Sanderson, who performs Maxine, have been as soon as Coronation Road co-stars, enjoying Natalie Barnes and Candice Stowe respectively, and the actress has additionally labored with Hollyoakers Chelsee Healey (Goldie McQueen) in Waterloo Highway, and Kelle Bryan (Martine Deveraux) on the Free Girls panel.

Discover out who’s within the physique bag…

We haven’t received lengthy to attend to study the identification of the poor soul within the physique bag that was zipped up within the look forward to New 12 months’s Eve in final yr’s formidable flash ahead. The shock loss of life is the end result of the county strains drug dealing storyline that hit new heights of horror in anniversary week, when Juliet Nightingale recruited harmless Ella Richardson has her newest vendor. The sensible cash is on both Ella or fellow teen supplier Charlie Dean to satisfy a tragic finish, however may Juliet or Sid Sumner pay the last word worth for getting embroiled with Victor Brothers and the large boys?

Sid’s life-changing damage

Whether or not he’s within the physique bag or not, the controversial county strains plot will see Sid’s world turned the wrong way up when he injures himself after a ketamine binge. The incident, airing in November, can have devastating penalties for the character and can severely have an effect on his life, displaying the stark actuality of teenagers being groomed and exploited by drug dealing networks.

Cormac’s daughter causes hassle

Warren Fox put Felix Westwood’s childhood bully, Cormac Ranger, in a coma as revenge for the abuse he dished out within the children’ dwelling the dangerous boys grew up in. When Cormac’s daughter Summer season reveals up later within the autumn in search of her dad, will she uncover who is liable for his brush with loss of life? Rhiannon Clements, who appeared reverse Jodie Whittaker in 2020’s Physician Who story Ascension of the Cybermen, performs the newcomer who is described as ‘angelic on the surface, however a minx on the within.’ Sly Summer season will even be a thorn in Sienna Blake’s aspect…

Tom and Yazz’s marriage ceremony heartbreak

There wasn’t a dry eye in the home as little Tom Cunningham got here of age and received engaged to girlfriend Yazz Maalik, so we presume the thriller of who was getting hitched within the flash-forward this coming New 12 months’s Eve has now been solved. Let’s not overlook, although, that Tom’s finest mate Romeo Quinn was in a proper state sooner or later scenes, inconsolable as he lamented a misplaced love. Is his tentative romance with Cher Winters set to go belly-up by December, ruining Tom and Yazz’s nuptials?

Goodbye Mitchell

We’ll quickly be saying goodbye to Mitchell Drinkwell-Deveraux as Imran Adams leaves the forged, and there’s a query mark over whether or not his exit will likely be as everlasting as cursed cousin Lisa Loveday, who was brutally murdered by Toby Faroe. Mitch was the meant goal of his unstable brother’s rage, and with whispers hinting he’ll uncover Lisa’s grisly destiny, will jealous Toby lastly get revenge on his sibling for dwelling the life he ought to’ve had earlier than being given away at beginning?

Brody useless?

One other potential exit was teased within the autumn trailer, as Brody Hudson was glimpsed getting hit by a automotive. Within the coming weeks, him and girlfriend Sienna Blake plot to go away city with surrogate child Religion, as organic mum Liberty Savage declares she needs to maintain her daughter. Warren Fox can’t let child mama Sienna go, and the stage is set for a heartbreaking, life-changing emotional twist involving a rushing automotive…

Ste comes dwelling

Ste Hay left nearly a yr in the past after he was groomed and radicalised by sinister far-right extremists. Managing to extricate himself from the group’s grip, Ste took off to get his head collectively however returns later this autumn trying fairly dishevelled. What long-term affect has his ordeal had? And can the neighborhood, notably the Maaliks who have been targets of the far-right’s hateful agenda, welcome him dwelling?

Edward destroys Tony and Diane

The anniversary ended on an optimistic notice for authentic character Tony Hutchinson, who vowed after being reunited with back-from-the-dead BFF Kurt Benson he was going to struggle for his marriage. Simpler stated than carried out with Tone’s dastardly dad Edward Hutchinson manipulating daughter-in-law Diane Hutchinson to decide on him over his son. Phrase is the sinister surgeon’s obsession with Di reaches Hitchcockian depths of weirdness, with Fletcher lately interviewed sporting a brand new, vibrant purple coiffure she stated was for a future storyline. Diane’s hair begins falling out and Ed seems fairly suspicious – is he making an attempt to vary her look, which means she’s in additional hazard than we first thought?

Kurt falls for Tony’s sister

So we all know he didn’t die within the jet ski accident 21 years in the past, however what actually brings Kurt back to Hollyoaks? There’s an ulterior motive involving a shady-sounding enterprise enterprise the returnee tries to influence his outdated mates to put money into. It might not be completely legit… And when he lays eyes on finest pal Tony’s little sister Verity Hutchinson, Kurt finds another excuse to stay round – how will Tone really feel about his BFF wooing his sibling? And the way will Sami Maalik deal with having a rival for Verity’s affections?

Go to our devoted Hollyoaks web page for all the most recent information, interviews and spoilers. In case you’re in search of extra to observe try our TV information.