Hollyoaks cast Ripper Street star as evil county lines villain

The highly effective county lines drug boss Victor, who even Jordan Value is afraid of, has been unveiled as actor Benjamin O’Mahony and the Ripper Street star guarantees the weak youngsters of Hollyoaks will quickly uncover simply how far he’s ready to go to make sure his product is distributed.

“Victor is (arguably) a sociopath who’s keen to do no matter it takes to get what he desires,” says O’Mahony. “He’s completely snug with manipulating and exploiting weak kids to construct himself the empire he thinks he deserves.”

Up to now youngsters Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) and Sid Sumner (Billy Value) have solely needed to cope with Jordan (Connor Calland) however as the storyline strikes additional up the chain of command there’s a complete new degree of hazard for them and the opposite children within the village to deal with.

“It’s going to be seen how the hierarchy works,” says Connor Calland. “The viewers will get to know why Jordan is the way in which he’s. You’ll see that he’s not the nastiest particular person within the village anymore.”

Ripper Street followers will know O’Mahony working on the fitting facet of the legislation alongside Jerome Flynn and Matthew Macfadyen as DS Frank Thatcher within the interval crime drama however he admits the temptation of turning to the darkish facet as Victor sounded “too juicy to go up.”

“Victor is a posh character with a darkish previous and people are the elements which might be at all times probably the most satisfying to play,” says O’Mahony. “I’d argue that Victor sees himself as an environment friendly businessman working inside a violent business, however there’s one other facet to him that’s hooked on the ability and likes to see the worry in folks’s eyes.”