Hollyoaks casts Sylver’s secret daughter Cher in surprise twist

Sylver McQueen’s daughter Cher is about to make a surprise arrival into Hollyoaks subsequent week – and she or he’s on the hunt for solutions.

As Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) prepares to resume her vows with husband Sylver McQueen (David Tag), little do they know that Sylver’s daughter, of whom he had no information, is lurking across the nook.

Typical of a McQueen, Cher has sturdy household values and is able to be taught extra about her father – however all she is aware of about him thus far is that he’s a convicted assassin…

Described as “the life and soul of the celebration”, aspiring hairdresser and beautician Cher will probably be performed by actress and singer Bethany Hare.

This will probably be her first recurring function in a TV present. Earlier this 12 months, Hare launched her first single, titled ‘The Concept of Love’.

Channel 4

Her Hollyoaks character – set to make her first look on Thursday, 23rd April on E4 – will seize the hearts of the teenage residents, and guarantees to “inject some enjoyable and power into the village”.

“Everybody’s been so good,” Hare stated of becoming a member of Hollyoaks. “It is sort of a little household. I used to be nervous coming in, and everybody has simply put me comfortable. I’m completely loving it. I really feel like I’m studying a lot from different solid members on daily basis as effectively”

Describing Cher as “very sassy”, she added: “She undoubtedly has an angle, however she’s additionally caring and she or he’s so large on household, similar to the McQueens. She’ll all the time be there for somebody. I’m so excited to affix the McQueen household.”

Hollyoaks airs each weeknight at 6:30pm on Channel 4, with first look episodes on E4 at 7pm.