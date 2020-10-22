Hollyoaks celebrates 25 years by bringing back Silas (and fans love it)

Hollyoaks celebrated its twenty fifth anniversary not with a celebration – how may it in these COVID-19 days – however with the return of a basic serial killer, Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle), who has terrorised the village for 10 years, on and off.

Silas has despatched India Longford, Jenny, Rae Wilson and Lynsey Roscoe however the ultra-religious pensioner, who likes to precise vengeance on younger girls he perceives to be free of morals, has all the time had one main goal in Hollyoaks, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe).

2020 has a hero and it’s @Hollyoaks thank u thank u thank u

So excited for this iconic character 2 return felt he wanted 2 come back and have one massive huge final story and we acquired it ????????❤️ #hollyoaks https://t.co/fGRzQMnUfH — Sean ferguson (@crazycatgay02) October 21, 2020

Mercy has been the topic of a mysterious “Seven Lethal Sins” blackmail try. Out of the blue, all of it is sensible.

“Whoever’s subsequent… all the time bear in mind they’ve introduced it on themselves.”

“Keep in mind no matter occurs subsequent they introduced it on themselves” Completely cannot wait to see who Silas is definitely speaking to #SevenDeadlySins #Hollyoaks — Grianne Doherty (@GrianneDoherty1) October 21, 2020

Mercedes made the large announcement that she and Sylver (David Tag) predict a child and minutes later makes an excited name revealing the information, which lurking Silas overhears.

What may presumably go flawed for the expectant dad and mom?

It’s clear that this time Silas isn’t working alone. Who was(*25*) he on the cellphone to?

However he’s not working alone so who may that be on the cellphone? #Hollyoaks #Hollyoaks25 — Telly Lad (@TellyLad) October 21, 2020

Social media was abuzz with theories, most of them pointing within the course of Cleo McQueen (Nadine Rose Mulkerrin).

Is Silas the creepy doll blackmailer, or is that the twist? Or does Silas have an confederate? Cleo, possibly? #Hollyoaks #Hollyoaks25 @Hollyoaks. — Boo(radley) ???? (@CatchesideSays) October 21, 2020

Total, fans had been thrilled with the episode, particularly when you mix Silas’ re-emergence with the return of Tony Hutchinson’s finest mate Kurt Benson (Jeremy Edwards) for the primary time in twenty years.

A fan tweeted: “That episode of @Hollyoaks was simply very good!!! Kurts back Silas returns what subsequent!! #hollyoaks #happybirthdayhollyoaks”.

Rawle, who performs Silas, instructed RadioTimes.com: “Silas has had an enormous following over the years, even when he’s not been on display screen we all the time know he’s on the market someplace.

“Mercedes is probably the most elusive piece on his chessboard. Her son, Bobby, is Silas’s great-grandson. It has lengthy been a explanation for darkish disquiet with Silas and the time has come to place issues proper.”

Why was he back? To take care of the “Queen” of the McQueens, Mercedes.

Such a superb anniversary episode, so many alternative issues happening however all with a lot relevance, finest in ages???????? #hollyoaks #Hollyoaks25 https://t.co/AA24r4tnFE — Owen (@OwenCChild) October 21, 2020

Learn the way issues play out with Silas when Hollyoaks returns to E4 on Thursday at 7pm.

Whilst you’re ready go to our TV Information to see what’s on tonight, or try our information to new TV exhibits 2020 to seek out out what’s airing this autumn and past.